Egypt's Sisi congratulates Netanyahu on new Israeli gov't

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi by phone on Sunday, with the Egyptian congratulating Netanyahu on the establishment of the new Israeli government.

The two leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations between Egypt and Israel on all levels, including in reference to developments in the international and regional arenas.

The two emphasized the importance of promoting peace, stability and security for the benefit of the two peoples and for all the peoples of the Middle East.