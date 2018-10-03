syria al qaeda

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Man from Kfar Yasif in North arrested upon returning to Ben-Gurion Airport, Shin Bet announces; indicted for joining Jabhat al-Nusra.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Pressed on Iran's involvement in the conflict in 'Foreign Affairs' interview, Assad denies manipulation but does not answer allegations of Iranian missile facilities in Syria.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The amateur video is purported to confirm what Syrian state television said on Sunday that Israeli jets had bombed areas near Damascus international airport.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Syrian state television said on Sunday that Israeli jets had bombed areas near Damascus international airport and in the town of Dimas, near the border with Lebanon.
The IDF said the mortar was most likely accidental fallout from the Syrian civil war.
After trying to establish the whereabouts of 44 peacekeepers captured by Islamist rebels in battle with the Syrian Army, UN informed they are safe.
By REUTERS
Assad's forces have been under siege in border area for months, facing rebels which include radical jihadi groups.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,NOAM AMIR
Former national security adviser Maj.-Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan analyzes the Syrian arena and lays out the immediate threats to Israel’s core interests.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Islamic State releases video purporting to show British journalist John Cantlie
By MICHAEL WILNER
Idlib province, the only Syrian province that is entirely under rebel control, has been a major target of Russian and Syrian aerial strikes that caused hundreds of civilians casualties.
So far, five civilians have been killed in the fighting with 20 others wounded.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
How the Islamic State went from unruly subordinate to dominant rival.
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
Libyan chaos spillover blamed for much of Mali’s instability, says Israeli expert on Africa.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
"I am confident that if we stay steady, keep our heads in thinking creatively, but also being strong and committed to our fundamental values, we are going to defeat Daesh."
Israeli Druse in touch with Syrian rebels tells ‘Post” that injured are either from the Western-backed Free Syrian Army or ordinary civilians that got caught up in the crossfire.
Source in touch with opposition commander to ‘Post’: FSA is fighting together with Nusra Front because there is no other option.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Re-branding Nusra as independent, unassociated with al-Qaida, would remove legal obstacles for Qatar from supporting it.
Jordanian warplanes are also featured as Hashemite Kingdom's efforts against jihadist groups increase.
By REUTERS,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Syrian media says the plane was downed due to bad weather conditions; All those aboard the plane were killed in the crash.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said incident showed such execution-style killings were not confined to the militant Islamic State group.
The video went viral on Tuesday after it was posted by the Shaam News Network.
'New York Times' quotes American officials as saying focus on Islamic State threat has allowed group led by former close associate of Osama bin Laden to go under the radar.
US President makes request to Congress for funds in bid to stabilize opposition held territory and counter growing assault by ISIS in Syria and neighboring Iraq.
Last year, rebels last briefly took the Quneitra border crossing with Israel and now control many rural villages in the area.
"It is indeed the first time that Islamist groups took over an outpost of such importance and at this proximity to the Israeli border."
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Fighting damages town revered for Christian sites; Assad gaining confidence, says conflict at a 'turning point' in his favor.
If Israel had not existed, al-Qaida and the Islamic State would nevertheless have emerged and wreaked havoc in the region.
By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
Ideas are the most powerful human force. And the idea of jihad that the Obama administration will not discuss is perhaps the most powerful idea in the world’s marketplace of ideas today.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Since 9/11, US foreign policy in Yemen has focused exclusively on eradicating the threat of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.
By STEPHANIE BARIC
Based on the publication of its first issue, al-Risala seems to be the first sign in al-Qaida’s effort to revive its reputation as the leader of the global jihadist movement.
By ADAM HOFFMAN,YORAM SCHWEITZER
In recent months salient and extensive organizational efforts have been made by al-Qaida and its affiliates to distinguish themselves from Islamic State.
By YORAM SCHWEITZER,TALI ROTHSCHILD
A journalist who works in conflict zones needs to have good ties with all sides.
By MOHAMMED RUZGAR
Mister prime minister, it is time to take the “special relationship” into account in all of your actions, not just in talk.
By CHUCK FREILICH
Over that last two months, the Syrian conflict has increasingly turned to infighting.
By YORAM SCHWEITZER,ELIOR ALBACHARI
'Washington Post' reports FBI considers problem a challenge because recruits could return to US to perpetuate acts of terror.