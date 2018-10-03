temple mount jerusalem

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The man carried out a lethal stabbing attack at a supermarket in Germany after Israel placed metal detectors at the entrance to Jerusalem's Temple Mount, blaming the country for inaction.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Suspects said to have affiliation to ISIS, planned to copy the July attack that killed two policemen at the holy site.
By UDI SHAHAM
The crisis that began three weeks ago with the murder of two border policeman near the Temple Mount did not ignite – for the time being – a third intifada.
By HERB KEINON
16-year-old Abed al-Rahman Abu al-Maysa was killed east of al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The tensions in Jerusalem have kindled protests in Turkey. Turkish media said some protesters kicked the doors and threw stones at a synagogue in Istanbul.
By REUTERS
Palestinian leadership are reacting strongly to Israel's increased security on Temple Mount.
By ADAM RASGON
Out of the UN’s 193 member states, 147 voted in favor, seven voted against and eight abstained.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Shama-Cohen demonstratively responded to the resolution at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris by throwing the resolution into a garbage bin bearing a sign with the word “history” on it.
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
The result of the vote in this forum -- if there is a roll-call vote -- will likely make the previous UNESCO’s Executive Board look like a victory in comparison.
King warns failure to reach a two-state solution inflames "violence and extremism in the region."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Suspects charge tourist and punch him in face, continue to beat him.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Activist returns to site following assassination attempt, lawsuit; "People like him take us to more bloodshed," says councilman.
Minister Ariel calls to ban Arab MKs from the compound; Likud’s Berko submits ethics complaint against Zahalka for blocking rule of law and opposing democratic value of religious freedom.
By LAHAV HARKOV
MKs: Netanyahu and his extremist government trying to undermine Muslim holy sites
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Arab bus driver claims he was attacked by 2 Israeli nationalists on Monday while on Jerusalem route.
"If we continued to hide our heads, we would be like the Jews in exile who are afraid of non Jews," says the 20-year-old who has received death threats.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
4 officers lightly wounded by rocks and fireworks during riot, 3 Palestinians arrested; Regev blames violence on "police incompetence."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,LAHAV HARKOV
“Al-Quds [Jerusalem] is Arab and the capital of Palestine and the Al-Aksa Mosque is a place of Muslim prayer,” declared Tibi, Israel’s Channel 2 reported.
Outside Ofer prison, near the West bank city of Ramallah, Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces who replied with tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Watch: Arab MKs clash with police at blocking entrance to holy site after rioting.
Likud deputy minister visits Temple Mount, says status quo at holy site must be changed.
World Council of Churches blamed Israel for recent violence.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The “irony” that it was an olive branch that got them into trouble was not lost on them, Tipton said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Before the "Water Libation" ritual took place, the attendees marched from the the Dung Gate through the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ir David, to the Shiloah spring.
Netanyahu’s decision came “following condemnations [of the agreement] from members of the Knesset from the ultra-Orthodox parties” and invited criticism from the Supreme Court, the report notes.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Police arrested three Jewish men and one Arab man outside Temple Mount early Tuesday afternoon.
By JEREMY SHARON
More than 1,200 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning in commemoration of the destruction of the ancient Temples in Jerusalem on the fast of Tisha Be’av, activist groups said.
Friedman was involved in working to reduce tensions over the increased security measures at the Temple Mount, following the July 14th attack.
By JTA
ZAKA is the responsible organization in the country for recovering bodies and other remains of people killed during terrorist attacks, accidents and natural disasters.
Prime minister says officials working at all levels to bring affair to a swift close.
Did they dare break a glass as well?
By ARIANE MANDELL,EYTAN HALON
‘We are currently at a critical junction: The project will either close down or continue toward the research,’ says co-founder.
According to the committee’s decision, the only restriction on lawmakers visiting the Temple Mount would be that they coordinate with the police ahead of time.
Knesset Ethics Committee lifts ban prohibiting MKs from entering site
Last week, right-wing activist Dov Morel was detained and taken off the Temple Mount to the police station when he picked up a rock.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The right-wing NGO Honenu broke the story on Wednesday, stating it had overcome years of illegal off-the-books police policies for keeping activists from the Temple Mount.
‘Immediately after the 3 days of Id El Fiter conclude, security assessments will be made and scheduled visits will resume on the Temple Mount," says police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld.
Ban expected to be lifted, first for Muslim MKs on Ramadan, then for all lawmakers.
MKs from the Islamic Movement-affiliated UAL party within the Joint List said they would visit the Temple Mount during Ramadan despite the ban.
Court throws out Arab woman’s claim that activist threw her to ground in 2014.
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court made a major ruling this week.
The trend is driven by several activist groups who encourage Jewish Israelis and tourists to visit the Temple Mount, saying they wish to re-assert the Jewish connection to the site.
Jerusalem responds to Turkish leader's assertion that "Israel's barbaric attack on al-Aksa Mosque is tantamount to an attack on Turkey."
By HERB KEINON,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Israel's ambassador to Jordan, Daniel Nevo, warned that continued tension at holy site could also jeopardize peace with the Hashemite Kingdom.
Police cordoned off part of the plaza, forcing the rioters into al-Aksa Mosque with the use of crowd-dispersal methods.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Feiglin intends to hold a mass prayer service at the Western Wall and then ascend the Mount with his followers.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
“There’s no reason in the world to think that my entering the Temple Mount will stir trouble,” Likud lawmaker Yehuda Glick said.
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions on percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
Bin Alawi said he came to the West Bank and Jerusalem to learn more about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Jordan is considered the guardian of Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, according to agreements between it and Israel.
The Islamic Wakf, haredi Jews and the Israeli archaeological community all oppose the creation of a mixed prayer area there.
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
The Palestinians have repeatedly violently violated the Temple Mount in recent years.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Rabbi Glick lives in the community of Otniel, situated between Hebron and Beersheba, beyond the 1949 Armistice Line; for some this marks him a “settler” and a right-wing radical.
By ARDIE GELDMAN
One of the greatest infringements on civil rights in the Western democratic world has yet to gain the much deserved attention of human rights groups; it is time to let Jews pray on the Temple Mount.
By DAN ILLOUZ