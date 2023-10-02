Over 1,400 Jews visit Temple Mount, Palestinians threaten response

Over 1,400 Jewish pilgrims visited the Temple Mount on Monday, the second intermediate day of the Sukkot holiday, according to Temple Mount activists.

On Sunday, 859 Jewish pilgrims visited the site. During the visits on Sunday, at least one visitor managed to sneak in a lulav and etrog, according to the Hozrim Lahar movement.

The Temple Mount is open to Jewish visitors Sunday to Thursday between 7-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. The Temple Mount is not open to Jews on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount are informed upon entry that prayer and religious items such as prayer books or prayer shawls are forbidden in the complex, although, since late 2019, Jewish visitors have been able to pray quietly, including the Priestly Blessing, in certain parts of the site, relatively undisturbed.

Since early last year, there have been occasions on which Jewish visitors have succeeded in praying and singing loudly and even managed to raise Israeli flags, although many of these individuals were subsequently arrested. Jewish pilgrims visit the Temple Mount on the Sukkot holiday. October 2, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

The Jerusalem Post was able to confirm that quiet prayer services took place during the visits of Jewish pilgrims on Monday as well.

Jewish law prohibits Jews from entering the Temple Mount complex unless they have immersed in a mikvah (ritual bath) beforehand. Jewish law also prohibits Jewish visitors from entering the site with leather shoes.

The increased number of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount has sparked outrage from Palestinians, with Palestinian leaders referring to the visits as "violations" or "aggressions" against the al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Monday morning, Israel Police detained three Arabs after they shouted nationalistic slogans at and harassed Jewish visitors who were exiting the Temple Mount complex.

Video from the scene published by Palestinian media shouted a small group of Arab women shouting "Allahu Akbar" at Jews and clashing with police.

قوات الاحتلال تعتدي بوحشية على المرابطين في طريق باب السلسلة بالقدس القديمة pic.twitter.com/aDQtrB0Tz5 — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) October 2, 2023

The police stated that they have noticed "incessant" attempts to distort the image of the situation in Jerusalem online in an attempt to incite violence. The police stressed that there has been no change in the existing policy at the Temple Mount concerning non-Muslim visitors and that Muslim prayers were taking place as usual without disruption.

"Terrorist organizations have only one interest: Inciting violence, fear, and disrupting the fabric of life in Jerusalem by disseminating baseless fears, lies, and falsehoods," said police. "Anyone who incites to violence, engages in violent acts, violates order, or attempts to disrupt the way of life in Jerusalem, the Old City, or the Temple Mount will be handled with determination and zero tolerance. We will continue to operate in holy places to maintain security and order, enabling freedom of worship for all individuals, in accordance with the law and established practices."

Hamas' response to Jewish visitation to the site

Hamas spokesperson for Jerusalem, Muhammad Hamadeh, warned in an interview with Palestinian media on Monday that "The Zionist enemy’s aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque will not pass normally, and Palestinian anger will have a say."

"The occupation is wrong if it thinks that its aggression against al-Aqsa Mosque and the women will go unpunished."

The "Rebel Youth," the main group behind the recent riots along the Gaza border, stated on Monday "What is happening in al-Aqsa Mosque in terms of the storming and assault on the free women and the stationed men is a barbaric criminal aggression that reveals the ugly face of terrorism and Zionist hatred."

"We affirm that these brutal Zionist crimes and attacks will not go unpunished, and will increase our determination to continue the path of jihad and resistance until comprehensive liberation, God willing."

Members of the group also called for Palestinians throughout Gaza to gather on Monday evening to demonstrate and demand that the Palestinian factions respond to the alleged "aggression" against al-Aqsa.