The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

British minister visits Temple Mount, affirms Jordanian custodianship

UK minister for the Middle East affirms his belief that the Temple Mount should remain under Jordanian control while visiting the West Bank and PA

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 20:07
Tourist visit at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, on January 3, 2023. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Tourist visit at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, on January 3, 2023.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

British Minister of State for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad affirmed Jordan’s special custodial role on the Temple Mount when he visited the flashpoint site in Jerusalem that is holy to all three monotheistic religions.

“I emphasized the UK’s unwavering support for Jordanian Custodianship of Jerusalem’s Holy Sites [and] for the Status Quo” to be maintained, Ahmad tweeted after the visit.

His trip to al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the site, which is the holiest in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam, is the first high-level foreign visit since National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir caused international controversy when he went to the courtyard there last week.

Israel insisted that his visit was in keeping with past protocols and did not violate the status quo that anyone can enter the site, but only Muslims can pray there.

Ahmad, who is Muslim, prayed at the site and was accompanied by the Jerusalem Wakf Department director Sheikh Azzam Al Khatib.

Lord Ahmad, Minister of State, Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office of United Kingdom attends the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE) Lord Ahmad, Minister of State, Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office of United Kingdom attends the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

Lord Ahmad's beliefs in what is needed for a two-state solution

From Jerusalem, Ahmad went to the West Bank city of Hebron, where he visited a plastics factory, Royal Industrial Trading Co.

He tweeted that a “two-state solution needs a strong Palestinian economy.”

He also went to a school funded by the United Nations Relief and Work Agency and then traveled to the South Hebron Hills to visit Palestinians in danger of eviction from homes Israel considers to be illegal. Great Britain and the European Union have funded some of the illegal structures in that area, a move that has created friction between them and the Jewish state.

“I visited the site of a European and UK donor-funded school facing demolition in Masafer Yatta today,” Ahmad said.

“The UK continues to urge Israel to desist demolitions and evictions that cause unnecessary suffering and are illegal under [international humanitarian law] in all but the most exceptional circumstances,” he wrote.

On Monday he met with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and encouraged Israel to avoid “provocative unilateral” actions in Jerusalem and the West Bank, which he said “only serve to undermine prospects for a lasting and peaceful solution.”

Ahmad also met with Palestinian Authority officials, including Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

“I stressed our commitment to the Palestinian people [and] the bilateral relationship, [and] emphasized our concern at recent violence in the [occupied Palestinian territories] that fuels instability,” he tweeted.



Tags Israel Jordan Temple Mount United Kingdom temple mount access temple mount jerusalem
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by