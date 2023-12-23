More Jews make trip to Temple Mount now than before the war

More Jews are visiting the Temple Mount now than in previous years, despite growing tensions due to the war against Hamas, according to Beyadenu. This Jewish year saw 15,600 Jews make the trip, while the Jewish year 5783 saw 15,170 and the previous year only 13,170.

Beyandenu is an Israeli non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the Temple Mount and its heritage in Jewish Communities worldwide. The organization helps facilitate access to the Temple Mount.

Beyandenu said that they “anticipated fewer people to bravely answer the call to ascend to the site, due to fear of increased attacks against Jews, reservists called up to fight in the war, and the decrease in tourism.

“But the people of Israel will not be cowed by terrorism. Now, more than ever, Jews are rallying to the Temple Mount to ascend, to pray, and to stand strong for their heritage and country in the place where it matters the most. We expect nothing less from the heroes that understand the importance of the Temple Mount being in Jewish hands, especially now.”

The significance of the Temple Mount

The Temple Mount, located close to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, is a holy site for all three major Abrahamic religions. For Jews, the site is where Abraham took his son Isaac to be sacrificed to God, and is also the site of the first and second Temples. As Jesus was Jewish, many Christians also believe that the site has a deep spiritual connection to the New Testament. JEWS VISIT the Temple Mount, earlier this year. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

The site also contains the third holiest place of worship for Muslims. It is believed to be the location where Muhammed ascended to heaven and is now the home to Al-Asqa Mosque.

There are eleven gates of entry for Muslims to access the site, and one for non-Muslims; known as Moors' Gate. It is illegal for non-Muslims to pray at the site.