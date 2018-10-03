universities boycott israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Education leaders say that an academic boycott against Israel is felt in subtle ways, such as when academics refuse to attend conferences in the country.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Black Friday is coming, and great offers from Israel mean one thing: BDS will be back. Read all about why BDS is wrong, and see how you can help fight them this Thanksgiving.
By JWG
Activists say action would lead to cut in funding, underprivileged students suffering the consequences.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
It isn't the first time a group has attempted to exclude Jews from BDS referendums by holding them on Jewish holy days.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Student Association apologizes for banning Israel advocacy group from Ontario campus event.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
In recent years, demonizing Israel online has increased thanks to the BDS movement. Here are the organizations working to combat that.
By NOA AMOUYAL
"The boycotters, whose entire identities revolve around boycotting Israeli Jews, cannot let go of the issue and seek to insert it into unrelated organizations."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Act.IL app creates a virtual situation room of pro-Israel experts.
Maps also hone in on faculty members who back academic boycott of Israel.
“If you really want to build peace, then boycotts are the last thing that you need, because you are just pushing the two peoples apart.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
400 youths discuss questions of identity and life on campus.
On these campuses, it appears that the high rates of anti-Semitic harassment and hostility are largely driven by malice toward Israel.
By JTA
In New York alone, multiple incidents in which Jewish students were harassed by pro-Palestinian groups have been recorded since the beginning of 2016.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The new statement of principles stems from concerns among Jewish students and faculty about a rise in anti-Semitism on several UC campuses in response to recent student activism in support of Israel.
By REUTERS
Rejection of BDS by continental student organizations is believed to the first major European opposition to the hubs of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic academic initiatives in the UK and US.
The Pinocchio was designed by Artists 4 Israel to “draw attention to the lies of Israel Apartheid Week.”
Eric Fingerhut spotlights as one of Post’s 50 most influential Jews in the world.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"Bill sends a message - we should never ask taxpayers to support religious, ethnic, or racial discrimination."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
“This is a breakthrough that can improve PTSD treatment in a big way,” Tel Aviv University researcher says.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The University of California-Riverside student government decided to remove Israeli-owned Sabra hummus from campus dining areas by a vote of 13 to 0.
Simon Wiesenthal Center urges university rector to nullify resolution called “closer to the Inquisition than an institution that claims to oppose discrimination and encourage international dialogue.”
The students said they were following a 2011 mandate of the South African Union of Students which urged "all SRCs, student groups and other youth structures to strategize and implement a boycott."
By SAM SOKOL
University authorities are believed to be considering canceling the event later this month on “health and safety grounds.”
By JERRY LEWIS
American Historical Association votes 144 to 55 against any further pursuit of resolutions that denounce Israel.
28 college campuses across US to hold events, discussions of boycotts on Israel.
By MAYA SHWAYDER
The ambassador’s invite from the school’s Jewish and United Nations societies had been a subject of huge controversy among the university’s students and faculty.
By JOSH DELL
Dozens of cables sent to the Foreign Ministry each month from Israel's embassies in Europe and the US paint a picture of an escalation by the international BDS movement.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
PM slams BDS movement ahead of meeting with visiting Canadian FM Nicholson.
By HERB KEINON,JERRY LEWIS
Court had previously frozen law that imposes sanctions on any individual or entity that calls for an economic boycott of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank or of Israel itself.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The association serves as a voluntary body founded by the heads of Israel's research universities. It aims to promote and improve the management of aspects of common interest to all the universities.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The CHE released the report in lieu of the opening of the academic year at higher education institutions across the country this week.
The Beersheba institution of higher learning was recognized as being one of the 100 leading universities in the world for the number of applied US patents.
Jewish students walk-out of meeting after Toronto's Ryerson University passes "unfair" motion to support BDS movement; Palestinian group demands apology.
By LAUREN IZSO
Jewish children’s book creator Joan Stuchner believes in humor and morals for younger readers.
By ARTHUR WOLAK
“In dozens of countries academics are imprisoned for their beliefs. So the universities of which country does BDS want to sanction and boycott?” the prime minister questioned.
By KAREN IRIS TUCKER
Studies by Brandeis University and the AMCHA initiative have revealed a direct correlation between BDS activities and a marked rise in antisemitic acts on campuses with large Jewish populations.
By DAN DIKER
The story of Israel and the Zionist struggle is one that nearly everyone can relate to in some way.
By ELIAV TERK
On an average day an individual cannot scroll through their twitter feed without seeing some controversy brewing on campus.
By MATT HELFAND
Schools with Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activity were about six times more likely to show evidence of expression opposing Israel’s right to exist.
By TAMMI ROSSMAN-BENJAMIN
This semester, Jewish students on North American campuses have a fresh chance to get involved and take a stand when Israel is included in a list of the evils of the world.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If these headlines are some indication of the state of college campus sentiment toward Israel and Jews, I am grateful that I did not experience any of this firsthand.
By LEE NISSON
Academia isn’t the land of the free and the home of the brave anymore (if it ever was). It’s the land of the radical Left and the home of the cowering middle class.
By RICK ARONS
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
"We reject the claims in the article that we told people to stop waving Israeli flags at anti-Israel protesters, claiming that we accept anti-Jewish discrimination on campus..."
By LISA ARMONY
Free speech for me but not for thee can not become the operative motto of a great university.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Why isn’t Hillel fighting BDS on campus? The truth is it is, and it cares, but it’s ineffective.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The global demonization of Israel and the Jewish people is gathering terrifying pace and ferocity, not least on university campuses.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Israel has yet to become participant in new World Trade Organization negotiations on green goods.
By JAMES BACCHUS
Perceptive students will recognize that BDS does not support efforts to achieve sustainable Israeli-Palestinian peace, but instead seeks a one-state solution in which Israel no longer exists.
By KENNETH BANDLER
Idealist college students are presented with non-contextual information, which they view through the utopian eyes of youth.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ayaan Hirsi Ali has just been dishonored by Brandeis University, which withdrew its offer of honorary degree because the Muslim Brotherhood in America mounted a successful campaign against the award.
By PHYLLIS CHESLER
Now, more than ever, pro-Israel students needs the support of pro-Israel campus groups to speak out against injustices they may witness on campus.
By SARA GREENBERG
If the rise of brownshirt tactics and anti-Semitism on US campuses goes on at its current pace, it will destroy higher education in the United States.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Four academic associations have now also endorsed anti-Israel boycotts.
By KENNETH L. MARCUS
For the past few months, Hillel International and many local Hillel Foundations have come under fire for its policy on Israel.
By ANDY GITELSON AND SHARON RUDNICK