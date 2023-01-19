The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

GW University opens investigation into allegations of professor’s antisemitism

Graduate psychology students alleged that they had been targeted last fall by their professor due to “their Jewish and Israeli identities.” 

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: JANUARY 19, 2023 04:06
George Washington University (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
George Washington University
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

George Washington University says it has opened an investigation into whether a psychology professor displayed antisemitic behavior in her interactions with Jewish and Israeli students, in the latest row over the state of Jewish life at the university in Washington, D.C.

The investigation was prompted by a federal complaint filed by the pro-Israel watchdog group StandWithUs, which quoted graduate psychology students alleging that they had been targeted last fall by their professor due to “their Jewish and Israeli identities.” 

The group’s complaint, filed with the US Department of Education’s civil rights office, quotes the professor, Lara Sheehi, as having told an Israeli student on the first day, “It’s not your fault you were born in Israel.” It goes on to allege that Jewish students felt targeted by a guest speaker Sheehi had brought into class, Hebrew University of Jerusalem Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, for comments she made advocating throwing stones at Israelis as a form of resistance. When students brought their concerns to Sheehi, the complaint alleges, she accused them of Islamophobia. 

Subsequent meetings with higher-ups at the university did not yield satisfactory results, the complaint said.

University Yard, George Washington University (2012) (credit: Another Believer/CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)University Yard, George Washington University (2012) (credit: Another Believer/CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

In a statement last week, GWU President Mark Wrighton said the university would be opening “an investigation by a third party” into the complaint’s “claims of discrimination and retaliation against unnamed students in a GW course.” A GWU spokesperson previously told the Forward that the university “strongly condemns antisemitism and hatred” and “also recognizes and supports academic freedom.”

The Department of Education has yet to weigh in on whether it will open its own investigation, as it has with similar complaints of campus antisemitism in recent years.

The university, whose Hillel opened a new kosher cafe this week, has been the flashpoint of several incidents, putting a spotlight on Jewish student life in the past couple of years. Groups posted anti-Zionist flyers near the campus Hillel and Jewish students rallied in 2021 after vandalism at a Jewish fraternity that included damage to a replica Torah. 

But over the course of the 2021-2022 academic year, Jewish students across the political spectrum told the Forward they found claims of pervasive antisemitism on campus exaggerated. Some said they thought the frequent involvement of outside pro-Israel groups was counterproductive.

A graduate of the American University of Beirut, Sheehi is a professor of clinical psychology and the co-author of “Psychoanalysis Under Occupation: Practicing Resistance in Palestine.” The incidents described in the StandWithUs report allegedly took place in Sheehi’s required diversity training course for GWU’s psychology graduate students.



Tags American Jewry university universities boycott israel college antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by