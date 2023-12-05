Elite Ivy League Universities have been recruiting smaller donors as long-time Jewish donors withdraw contributions due to increasing antisemitism on campuses, according to a New York Post report published Monday.

Donations to large universities to dedicate facilities or buildings – often seen as a means to secure admission for an applicant – can typically be as high as $20 million for schools like Harvard or Columbia. Amid the flight of donations from powerful Jewish donors, the same universities are willing to provide spots for 90% less than that figure – as low as $2 million – according to a noted college admissions counselor in New York City.

“If a billionaire has committed $50 million or $100 million a year and now they’re backing out, colleges need to figure out how to fill that gap,” Command Education founder Christopher Rim told The New York Post.

“The only way to do that is by recruiting lower-amount donors,” Rim explained. A sign hangs on a gate of a building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., July 6, 2023. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

As Jewish students continue to face harassment and discrimination amid the October 7th Hamas attacks and subsequent war, Jewish philanthropists who have generously donated in the past are scrutinizing their commitments as little is done to address the plight of Jewish students on University grounds.

Jewish mega-donors speak out against antisemitism

Some 73% of Jewish college students have experienced or witnessed antisemitism since the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year, a significant escalation from previous years, according to a study conducted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and Hillel International published in late November.

Jewish students have been mobbed by pro-Palestinian protestors, and dealt with verbal taunts and abuse, vandalism, and pervasive harassment from pro-Palestine student activists. Advertisement

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel said Jewish donors and heads of Jewish communities in the Diaspora should stop funding and supporting academic institutions that “promote hate against Jews” in a November speech.

Jewish billionaire Henry Swieca announced in October that he would resign from the board of Columbia Business School, citing “moral cowardice” and making Jews feel “unsafe” on campus, while Victoria’s Secret billionaire CEO Les Wexner pulled funding from Harvard University.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman also called on Harvard to release the names of students in each of the university’s organizations after an October letter published by several student groups blamed Israel for atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report.