water authority israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“Today we are working in order to expand the capability of supplying water in all Judea and Samaria.”
By SHARON UDASIN,TOVAH LAZAROFF
97 suspended projects for Palestinians can now move forward.
By ADAM RASGON,TOVAH LAZAROFF,SHARON UDASIN
Palestinians and Israelis agreed Sunday to Joint Water Committee activities after a six-year freeze, hoping to update the area's aging infrastructure.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
EcoPeace: The state comptroller’s report presents “a scathing assessment of failure for more than two decades of Israeli government action and inaction.”
By SHARON UDASIN
The new "Ariel 1" well, drilled by the Mekorot national water company near the city of Ariel, will provide an additional 4,500 cubic meters of water daily to the entire population of the West Bank.
In Kfar Saba’s Hayarok neighborhood, for example, drainpipes on the street funnel water underneath the fairly new neighborhood to a park at the bottom of a hill.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The programs follow “unprecedented” UK-Israeli scientific cooperation, including the biggest bilateral science conference in April.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Projects included replacing air conditioners, upgrading lighting systems and installing cold accumulation systems.
Health Minister's decision against mandatory fluoridation was her first announced policy when she took office over a year ago.
For the first time Arava and Kikar Sdom residents will have a quality water supply equivalent to the rest of the country.
Authorities have yet to clarify who will be responsible for restoring resource in the neighborhoods of Ras Hamis, Ras Shahada, Dahyat a-Salam and the Shuafat refugee camp.
By SHARON UDASIN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The program aims to significantly improve efficiency and follows a trend of doing so for the past few years.
“We are bringing together the heartland of America with the Holy Land, we are bringing both the Mideast and the Midwest together."
By MAX SCHINDLER
Daniel Pipes to ‘Post’: Only Israel, with its cutting-edge scientific prowess, can offer assistance to the region.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,SHARON UDASIN
Jerusalem has approximately 896,112 sq.m. of roof space on public buildings, which could yield a water saving of 384,253 cu.m. annually.
By MIMI KAPLAN
The Water Authority and setters have also charged that Palestinian theft of water has depleted supplies.
The deal will release 33 million cubic meters of water to the PA, relieving a serious shortage in the Palestinian territories.
By MICHAEL WILNER
“For the last five years we have been turning to the Water Authority, warning that the infrastructure cannot handle the population growth in Samaria,” Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said.
Conveyance of the sewage by means of the new pipeline was part of a NIS 40m. scheme.
The agreement, worth some $800 million, is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed among Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian officials on December 9, 2013, in Washington.
Infrastructure Minister Silvan Shalom vows to work for further reductions, but prices will still be double what they were in 2009.
By NIV ELIS
Scientists involved in project, which is part of the Kishon River rehabilitation program, had been facing difficulties cultivating a fitting bacterial culture due to high salinity of the waterway.
"Beginning in 2015, there will be no water disconnections in the State of Israel."
New sewage infrastructure will particularly serve housing units in the periphery.
Water desalination in Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Residents of Abu Tor are still being asked to boil their water; on Wednesday treated wastewater leaked into the capital's drinking water system.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,SHARON UDASIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Residents of Baka, Abu Tor, Talpiot, Tsur Baher, Silwan, Ras el-Amud, the Old City, Mamilla and Morasha must boil their water until further notice.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH,SHARON UDASIN
To date, tens of thousands of consumers every year are unable to pay their water bill, a majority of which live under the poverty line.
By SHARON UDASIN,Lidar Gravé-Lazi
The emphasis on water – and the talk about making the desert bloom – accelerated after independence in May 1948.
By SETH SIEGEL
The water corporations are broadly unpopular, and with good reason.
By JPost Editorial
Economy Ministry trade attaches in China have been working with Chinese authorities to incorporate Israeli technologies into the country’s expansive water network.