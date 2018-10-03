weizmann institute

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By GLOBES' CORRESPONDENT
A new research conducted by the Weizmann Institute of Science sheds new light on cell movement.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Zionist leader spoke ‘the minds of millions’ in their desire to return to the Holy Land
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Certains de nos plus brillants esprits visent le podium aux prochains Jeux olympiques de physique
By SARAH LEVI
"They have heat – they do nothing with it right now,” says CEO of Rehovot-based New CO2 Fuels.
By SHARON UDASIN
Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust funds project overseen by Weizmann Institute the Technion.
Technology developed by head of Weizmann's Science Energy Center creates mixture that can be used for car fuel.
The 150,000-square-meter leafy, landscaped campus in Rehovot scores high 'The Scientist' magazine’s annual survey.
By JUDY SIEGEL ITZKOVITCH
Astronomer invites amateur photos to send in photos to pinpoint exact time of sighting of new exploding star.
Israeli scientists make a new discovery.
Israeli researchers conduct genetic “barcoding” of nearly all the fish species in the gulf between Eilat and Aqaba.
Further research in this direction could lead to new insights into other disorders that are tied to brain development, including microcephaly, epilepsy and schizophrenia.
A magnificent new Hebrew book in which Rehovot scientists answer questions about the world will soon appear in English.
Under global climate change, the dry, semi-arid regions are expanding into higher latitudes while the temperate, rainy regions are migrating towards the North and South Poles.
Scientists at the Wezimann Institute will continue their experiments, building antibodies based on those of camels and llamas.
Their findings were just published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.
Exciting new research from one of Israel's top institutes.
The research brings together nutrition, technology and science to help athletes.
Israeli scientists at the Weizmann Institute and Hebrew University have made new discoveries.
“Our high place in this index reflects our guiding philosophy, which says that we recruit scientists who are among the best in the world and let them follow their curiosity."
Their findings suggest that green rust was probably a major player in the iron cycle.
A leading Weizmann Institute of Science molecular biologist is focusing on how to delay or prevent age-related disorders.
Blast of "thin air" can reset biological clocks.
The study, led by Dr. Ido Amit and Prof. Michal Schwartz of the Rehovot institute’s immunology and neurobiology departments, was published in the journal Science.
Joint research activities to focus on immunology.
Weizmann scientists: It’s almost even.
Some of the most extreme “sickness behavior” is found in social insects as bees, which typically abandon the hive to die elsewhere when they are sick.
Weizmann Institute researchers suggest new hypothesis in the Public Library of Science journal.
There are not many other successful drugs against early-stage prostate cancer.
Since 2010, ranking rose impressively from 19th place.
Since 2007, a total of 96 awards, each worth $40,000, have been granted to young women PhDs who plan a scientific career.
Weizmann Institute of Science researchers say research can be used for the early detection of such diseases as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
Until recently, scientists were not even sure that bacteria had a so-called adaptive immune system.
Prof. Rony Seger and colleagues at the Weizmann Institute of Science’s biological regulation department have now proposed a new method to help combat cancer.
The contestants have just three minutes to discuss before a panel of judges in a unique and interesting way their favorite subject in science, technology, engineering, mathematics or medicine.
Dr. Kimchi and her team developed lab mice that retain some natural instincts, such as the ability to react to danger.
Weizmann Institute immunologist has developed a promising experimental drug that could help half of the near 5 million people suffering from System lupus erythematosus.
Rehovot-based institute to conduct research into cognitive, emotional and behavioral diseases.
Disease is a genetic disorder that especially affects Jews of Ashkenazi origin.
New research find "brake" holding back production of stem cells and release it to synchronize process, increase efficiency.
Prestigious computing prize will go to cryptography expert Prof. Shafi Goldwasser and MIT professor Silvio Micali.
Blindfolded volunteers with "whiskers" artificially attached to their fingers were able to adopt new sensory input.
Smells can be rated objectively based on an “organizing principle” for the way we experience them.
Weizmann Institute researchers in cooperation with US universities find a method to identify biological signs of autism in young toddlers.
Chemical signal affecting men’s sexual arousal found in human tears by Weizmann Institute scientists.
New invention enables quadriplegics to maneuver.
Prof. Binyamin Ze’ev Kedar appointed to serve as academy’s vice president.
Weizmann Institute scientists identify a single gene related to metabolic changes which can lead to all three phenomena.
By JUDY SIEGEL
"Game of Drones" enables your average layman to protect him or herself against cyber threats of this kind.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
A great deal of money from various members of the Sieff family went into promoting the Zionist cause and helping the development of Israel before and after statehood.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Team finds the length of day of Saturn to be 10 hours, 32 minutes and 45 seconds.
Researchers find that a handshake alone is sufficient for the transfer of several odors known to serve as meaningful chemical signals in mammals.
Prizes will be awarded in life sciences and in mathematics and computer science.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Smokers may be able to learn to smoke less by being exposed to the smells of tobacco and rotten eggs or fish in their sleep, according to Weizmann Institute scientists.
Researchers have been puzzled over the fact that non-caloric artificial sweeteners do not seem to help reduce weight; some studies even suggest opposite effect.
Magnetism is just one of the forces acting on the nanoparticles.
It is said that there isn't a lab at Harvard or MIT that doesn’t have an Israeli researcher working in it.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Around and about on Hanukka: Check out the wide selection of indoor and outdoor activities on offer all over the country for all the family.
By BARRY DAVIS
The outgoing director-general of the Davidson Institute of Science Education drives home some hard truths
By TALI KORD
The 12th annual Oud Festival at Tel Aviv’s Tzavta venue will take place next month, among other events around the country.
Relatives, friends, and colleagues were shocked on Saturday to learn of the sudden death of Yehuda Shavit, the long-serving head of the Asher Regional Council, who suffered a heart attack.
Institute calls on Education Minister Sa'ar to rethink decision to leave school off Council for Higher Education.
It would be of great tribute to Israel as a whole if Dalia Dorner was to be the country’s tenth president.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Bringing plants into offices can improve well-being and make people feel happier at work.
Israel is among the countries where the phenomenon, which won't take place again until 2117, will be visible.