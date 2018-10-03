zionist union

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Zionist Union backbenchers, MKs Ksenia Stevlova and Yossi Yona made the weekend visit at the invitation of the PA president.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Opposition leader offers east Jerusalem, West Bank in unsigned agreement with Abbas prior to election
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,LAHAV HARKOV
Critics of Israel's natural gas system have contended that the current reliance on one source is a national security risk.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America does not believe that Steve Bannon has been portrayed accurately in media reports.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"I want to wish you mazal tov on your success in bringing a long-awaited championship to the great city of Cleveland and its wonderful people,"
By GIL HOFFMAN
“They say that Israel has a strong lobby, and the ear of [US President Donald] Trump, and that they would be very happy if we could help,” she said.
By HERB KEINON
With no clear political alternative to King Bibi, 2015 saw a disorganized, lackluster and ultimately failed attempt by members of Knesset to topple the premier.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Avi Gabbay goes on the offensive, says prime minister's 'criminal house of cards' is crashing down on him.
Gabbay also castigated hard-line rabbis for their silence in the face of corruption by public officials on the Right.
By JEREMY SHARON
"They’re trying to prevent us from shouting against the corruption. I never let threats stop me."
Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli said the bill “will fix the distortion in which there is one law for military men and another for civilians when it comes to sex offenders.”
“We don’t choose the American leadership.”
Meretz leadership candidate Tamar Zandberg complained Sunday that “there is no opposition in the State of Israel.”
Interior Minister Arye Deri’s proposal has been a point of contention within the coalition, with Yisrael Beytenu vowing to vote against it.
Meretz MK Mossy Raz said the Jerusalem bill was dangerous because it would make it much harder to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
Currently, people with severe disabilities receive an allotment of NIS 2,343 per month – less than half the minimum wage.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,LAHAV HARKOV
The second step is aimed at removing politics from positions in national and local government.
MKs unleash verbal assault on committee chairman Slomiansky.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On said Gabbay had “forgotten what it means to be a human being."
There are currently 36 groups representing disabled Israelis protesting outside the Knesset.
By SARAH LEVI
Attempts to depoliticize a political assassination ring hollow, and the organizers are trying to walk a "non-partisan" tightrope while placating nobody.
MK Zouheir Bahloul and Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the crisis over what Gabbay termed "extremist" remarks of Bahloul's.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The new Zionist Union MK’s car had a message written in lipstick on it.
Te former Zionist Union MK will probably be best remembered for calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to "give us back our country, damn it!"
Several Knesset members from the Zionist Union embarked on a tour of east Jerusalem neighborhoods.
By UDI SHAHAM
Globes revealed that Sa’ad earned an extra NIS 1,000 per month because he had reported that he had a law degree.
In the Knesset, Trajtenberg concentrated on legislation helping children and his work in the Finance and Education committees.
The Supreme Court and members of the Zionist Union are boycotting the ceremony to honor 50 years of settlements in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the Golan.
Critics call it too little, too late.
Despite the opposition’s criticisms, the pro-Netanyahu rally did succeed in galvanizing Netanyahu’s support within the Likud.
By MARK WEISS
“His proposal goes against the DNA of the party, but Labor must change its DNA to win."
"It’s not fair that the patriotism of the Zionist Left is questioned. There is a lack of legitimacy to be left-wing these days.”
“I won, but what about all the other people who tried?” MK Biran asks, criticizing Kahlon’s flagship project.
A bill to strengthen Israeli parliament gains support from both opposition and coalition parties.
“We believe it is wrong to advance an agreement that is being checked by police in an investigation that is continuing to intensify.”
Herzog, who was defeated last week in the Labor primary leadership elections, is considering Gabbay's offer to remain as the head of the party.
After Gabbay was elected to the Labor leadership on Monday, polls show the centrist union gaining popularity, though still trailing Likud.
Separating fact from fiction about Avi Gabbay.
The bill states that landlords are responsible for certain repairs in the rental property and may not demand a guarantee of more three months’ rent, among other provisions.
Dina Dayan's departure leaves Labor with seven candidates.
Opposition leader says ISIS killed Hadas Malka in Jerusalem on the prime minister's watch.
“I didn’t think such criminal behavior against helpless elderly was possible.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Likud campaign manager, Nir Hefetz, said Netanyahu would never have approved using such a picture in an advertisement.
Opposition leader stresses need for open discourse to advance freedom.
MK Erel Margalit catches former environmental protection minister Avi Gabbay in lie on voting Likud.
Ahead of Trump arrival, Zionist Union MKs tour Ma'ale Adumim and Gush Etzion.
"The fact that Trump requests to speak at Masada testifies that he respects the history and symbols of our people more than quite a lot of left wing people in the country."
By DANIEL ALTMAN
Former commando Omer Bar Lev wants a shot at challenging Benjamin Netanyahu.
There was talk about if a superstar would enter the race.
Omer Bar-Lev of the Zionist Union is rapidly emerging as a promising candidate to lead Israel's Labor Party.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog spoke at a cultural event Saturday, bashing the prime minister, and Yair Lapid.
By LAURA SIGAL
“As I was entering the Knesset, a guard stopped me and said they have a dress code they adhere to very strictly these days, and that I was in violation of the rules.”
By JTA
Netanyahu’s scandals are distracting from Israelis’ everyday concerns, opposition party argues.
The “V15 bill” would limit fundraising in an election year by political organizations that are not parties.
"I am following the trial, and I have reached the conclusion that if Elor Azaria is convicted, he should receive an immediate pardon and should not sit a single day in jail."
New law establishes ombudsperson for State’s Attorneys; “Spam Law” seeks to put an end to robo-calls from charities.
Secretary-General says Herzog hecklers won't be kicked out of party.
FM post being held open for that eventuality • Netanyahu : Israel has stopped terrorist attacks around the world.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
When asked by Army Radio if he was openly calling for Herzog to be replaced, Bar noted that Herzog himself has said repeatedly that the party needed new blood.
Margalit stated that Netanyahu receives funds via "corrupt methods."
By LAHAV HARKOV,ASHER WEBER
Insults US on July 4: Baseball 'Not real sport'
Coalition chairman Bitan: 'Meir Dagan was an extreme right-winger and left the Mossad the opposite. I believe this is a transformation that people in this position undergo.'
Herzog's office says questioning was conducted to complete a probe that was almost finished before and had been postponed.
By BEN HARTMAN
The scandal does prove PM's vulnerability, reminding political observers that at any given point, even the strongest leader can be dealt the blow that can end his political career.
Zionist Union leader calls on Kulanu head "to take a chance and prevent this grave danger."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Herzog calls his Labor critics anarchists.
By GIL HOFFMAN,NIV ELIS
Labor leadership contender Erel Margalit’s campaign mirrors the Bayit Yehudi chairman’s previous bid.
Herzog’s quashed the rumors after talk among political insiders that his party would join the coalition in the coming days reached a fever pitch.
Likudniks call for expanding coalition
Getting out the message of an Israel that still needs improving was Zionist Union MK Merav Michaeli’s goal during a visit to the US this month.
Education Minister Bennett, Joint List leader Odeh and Herzog's fellow Labor party members Yacimovich and Bahloul lash out at opposition leader.
Opposition leader involved in car accident.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Opposition leader tells ‘Post’ probe will only strengthen him.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
ypically public officials do not resign until they have been indicted.
Peretz to host mass rally; Herzog vows to continue to lead
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had every reason to seek a national-unity government with Zionist Union leader Isaac Herzog.
“Young Palestinians are victims of the occupation whose basic rights are negated and whose lives have been made miserable for five decades,” said Joint List MK Yussef Jabareen, defending Bahloul.
"Our party will never be led by a man tainted by wrongdoing, and that includes me," Herzog wrote on Facebook.
Herzog joined Shas chairman Arye Deri, who was revealed overnight to be the subject of an investigation whose circumstances are still under a gag order.
Addressing lawmakers from 150 countries, MK Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) listed the names of the three Israelis killed in the Istanbul bombing.
Rumors are seen as part of pressure campaign by Netanyahu against United Torah Judaism, which is threatening to leave coalition over compromises the PM made regarding the Western Wall.
"Of course this is an intifada," says MK Bar-Lev, on Zionist Union visit to east Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
MK rails against Labor leader’s postponement of leadership primary.
“Amir is a courageous leader with a career of achievements on socioeconomic and defense issues."
Pass to Knesset rescinded.
"This is a dangerous bill that enflames hatred in Israel," says Herzog.
The faction has a clear diplomatic plan that was written by MK Nachman Shai and unveiled at a March 8 press conference by Zionist Union leaders Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni.
Herzl’s dream included the rebuilding of the Temple, a Sabbath with little traffic and Jews streaming to the many synagogues to pray.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
George W. Bush was the first president to call for a Palestinian state.
By STEPHEN M. FLATOW
I hope that these young women will be brought to trial.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Whether Hamas can be choked financially, or toppled by a military intervention, there must be a decisive plan, a well thought and internationally accepted strategy aimed at liberating Gaza.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
The media in Israel is not very popular.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
It appears that there is no politician today who does not have a plan for Jerusalem. Indeed, what could be more attractive than Jerusalem?
By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
It is of extreme importance to get absolutely everything in writing.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Zionist Union lawmaker says the Israeli government has made a mistake, but the Jewish People have not.
By YOEL HASSON
The only way for the center-left camp to defeat Netanyahu is to win over new communities who traditionally vote for Likud.
By AMIR PERETZ
The ideology is not the problem. The problem is that as a party Labor has lost its cohesion and purposefulness.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
By JPOST EDITORIAL
News from around Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN