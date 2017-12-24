December 25 2017
Tevet, 7, 5778
Jerusalem junction to be named after deceased spiritual leader Ovadia Yosef

December 24, 2017 19:49

Other streets to be named after former generals, military heroes ahead of Israel's 70th Independence Day.

The Jerusalem Municipal Naming Committee decided on Sunday to name the Bar-Ilan and Shmuel Hanavi junction after Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the renowned Sephardi rabbi who passed away in October 2013.

The junction is located next to the Sanhedria Cemetery, where Ovadia is buried.

Yosef was one of the founders and spiritual leaders of the Shas movement.

The committee, headed by Deputy Mayor Yael Antebi, also decided Sunday on the names for other streets and circles.

In a statement sent by Antebi’s office, it was said that in light of the upcoming celebration of 70 years of independence, it was decided to commemorate the many soldiers who carried out brave actions and gave their lives to save their comrades.

For example, a circle will be named after Natan Elbaz, who saved the lives of his fellow soldiers by jumping on a grenade that had accidentally activated in 1954, and Roi Klein, a deputy battalion commander who jumped on a live grenade during the Second Lebanon War in 2006 in order to protect others.

The committee also decided to name streets after former prime minister Ariel Sharon and after former chiefs of staff Amnon Lipkin-Shahak and Moshe Levi.

Following the decisions, Antebi said: “The Jerusalem Naming Committee commemorated deserving people. More than the city honoring these worthy people, these names that we approved today, from all parts of society, add honor and enhance Jerusalem.”


