Gal Sabo’s “Triptych Men” wows Reykjavik audiences

Triptych Men is hilarious and moving physical theater that combines acrobatics and dance with true stories that change at every performance. 

By PATRICK MCGOWAN
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 10:23

Updated: OCTOBER 13, 2022 10:25
Triptych Men Trailer

Director and choreographer Gal Sabo’s production of Triptych Men, a combination of theatre, comedy and dance, was performed twice at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland in June 2022. Triptych Men is hilarious and moving physical theater that combines acrobatics and dance with true stories that change at every performance. 

The performances took place in a small and compact space, which created an intimate experience for both the viewers and the three male performers. The audience for the second show included some familiar faces who were present at the first performance and were so impressed by the first show that they returned to watch it again.

“Triptych Men” show (Credit: Elín Björg and the Reykjavik Fringe Festival)“Triptych Men” show (Credit: Elín Björg and the Reykjavik Fringe Festival)

The audience consisted of around 100 spectators, mainly Icelanders, ranging in age from 20 to 40. Triptych Men received two awards at the Festival ­– the Artist Choice Award and Outstanding Performance Award. Furthermore, Sabo was asked to collaborate on several new projects with Icelandic artists in the near future. It is easy to understand why Dorothy Max Prior, editor of Total Theatre Magazine, wrote: “The beauty of Triptych Men is in the excellence of the choreography and in the superb performance skills, with both the small movements and the big showcase dances given equal care and attention.” Gal Sabo and the Triptych Men were the only performers to receive two awards at the Festival.

For more information about SABOTAL THEATER click here or visit @sabotal_theatre.

“Triptych Men” show (Credit: Elín Björg and the Reykjavik Fringe Festival.)“Triptych Men” show (Credit: Elín Björg and the Reykjavik Fringe Festival.)
