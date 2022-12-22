The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israeli play featuring Netflix actors opens major theater festival in Cyprus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
DECEMBER 22, 2022 17:09
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Theatre
 
Nicosia International Festiva (photo credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou)
Nicosia International Festiva
(photo credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou)

An Israeli play featuring two actors who starred in two popular Netflix series opened a major theater festival in Cyprus at the end of October with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Nicosia.

The play "He Who My Soul Loved" by the National Theater "Habima" was chosen to be the opening performance of the Nicosia International Festival. At the center of the story is Jonathan, a 17-year-old boy from a religious family who is forced to come out of the closet and then to undergo conversion therapy after he is seriously injured in a terror attack against a gay club in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Ambassador Oren Anolik, Deputy Ambassador Rotem Segev , Cultural Attache Maria Hadjigeorgiou, Festival Director George Papageorgiou, Habima Artistic Director Moshe Captain, Deputy Minister of Culture of Cyprus Yiannis Toumazis with actors Amit Rahav, Orly Silbersatz Banai, playwright Itay (Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou)Israeli Ambassador Oren Anolik, Deputy Ambassador Rotem Segev , Cultural Attache Maria Hadjigeorgiou, Festival Director George Papageorgiou, Habima Artistic Director Moshe Captain, Deputy Minister of Culture of Cyprus Yiannis Toumazis with actors Amit Rahav, Orly Silbersatz Banai, playwright Itay (Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou)

Playing Jonathan is Amit Rahav, who gained international fame for his role in the Netflix series “Unorthodox.” The play also starred Orly Silbersatz Banai from the internationally-acclaimed Israeli series “Shtisel.” Both actors received a particularly warm welcome by the Cypriot audience.

Some 400 people attended the event, including Yiannis Toumazis, Deputy Minister of Culture of Cyprus and his partner, Koula Sophianou, deputy Diplomatic Advisor to the President of Cyprus, Savva Kiriakides, the Artistic Director of the National Theater, Eleni Mavrou former member of Parliament and the CEO of the communications group DIALOGOS, Christakis Papavassiliou, the president of the Israel-Cyprus Business Association, prominent figures in the art and culture scene, journalists and diplomats.

"He Who My Soul Loved" by the National Theater "Habima" (Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou)"He Who My Soul Loved" by the National Theater "Habima" (Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou)

At the reception held after the show, the Director of the Festival, George Papageorgiou, and Ambassador of Israel Oren Anolik thanked the "Habima" team and the guests. 

Anolik: “Israel and Cyprus are strategic partners and good friends in many fields, including culture. We have a long-standing relationship with the Nicosia International Festival and we plan to broaden the cooperation next year in light of the 75th anniversary of Israel”. 

The play also received extensive media coverage.In one of the interviews, Moshe Kaptan, who is considered the undisputed leading director in Israel in musicals and reality shows (The Masked Singer, Survival, The Voice) said: 

“Hate crime is a universal crime. Hate crimes against minorities take place all over the world and as an artistic director, for a long time, I have been trying to give the LGBTI community a platform and raise awareness of society's attitude towards it. What triggered the need to share this story is a news story I read about conversion healings in the Ultra-Orthodox community.They don't particularly hide it from the eyes of the world, as if it were a legitimate practice. I approached playwright Itai Segal and asked him to write a play. He suggested that I expand the story on the important issue of parent-child relationships, acceptance, inclusion and tolerance. The role of theater is to encourage thought, reflection and discussion on any subject. For years, the LGBTI community was pushed to the margins and did not receive the place it deserves in the public debate.” 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags theater culture israeli actors cyprus habima
