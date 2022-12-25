The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Theatre
 

Israeli theatre company on tour in Morocco

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 19:02
Jaffa Theatre in Morocco (photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Morocco )
Jaffa Theatre in Morocco
(photo credit: Israeli Embassy in Morocco )

For the first time in history, an Israeli theater company went on tour in Morocco last September. Jaffa Theater brought to the Arab kingdom three of its productions, with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Rabat, the Ministry of Regional Cooperation, Moroccan Ministry of Culture and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Morocco is one of the countries that joined the Abraham Accords in 2020. Since then, the bilateral relations between Morocco and Israel have flourished, not only at the political and economic levels, but also in the cultural field.

Jaffa Theater was established in 1988 at the heart of the mixed city of Jaffa. It describes itself as “a dynamic creative partnership between people, cultures, and languages,” where Arabic and Hebrew-speaking artists write, direct, and act.

Deputy ambassador Eyal David (credit: Israeli Embassy in Morocco)Deputy ambassador Eyal David (credit: Israeli Embassy in Morocco)

“All the people in the theater are excited about the trip to Morocco," said Yigal Ezrati, CEO of the Jaffe Theater, ahead of the tour. "To us, Arabs and Jews, working together all year round in Arabic and Hebrew arriving in Morocco feels a natural continuation of our activity that brings together Arabic to Hebrew culture."

The tour’s opening night was held in the Muhammed V National Theater in Rabat in the presence of delegates of the Moroccan Government, the Israeli embassy and the director of the theater.

The play, Oum Kulthum, starring Galit Giat, and written by Eden Uliel and Igal Ezraty, received a very warm welcome by the audience.

Among those who spoke at the end of the event were Israeli Prof. Yossi Yona, who swept the audience with his fluent Arabic, Abdelilah Afifi, Secretary General at the Moroccan Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and deputy ambassador Eyal David from the Israeli embassy.

During the tour, the company offered another two pieces from their repertoire.

A local orchestra played with the Israeli actors for “Farid El Atrash,” starring Ziv Yehezkel and directed by Igal Ezraty. Although the company and the musicians had very limited time for rehearsals, the performance turned out to be a great success.

The third piece, “Papagina,” by Hana Vazzana, entailed a meal prepared on stage, with the audience enjoying the food at the end of the show.

Every night, at the end of the performance, a group of young Muslim part of the Muslim Mimouna festivities also came on stage to share the story of the Moroccan Jewish communities and especially of the Jews of Rabat.

Some 3,000 people attended the plays, which received good press coverage.

“We were proud and happy to be the first Israeli theatre in an Arabic land,” Jaffa Theater commented in a statement.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags theater culture dance morocco Arab world
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by