The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Habimah Theatre to stage play by beloved Jewish Italian author Natalia Ginzburg

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
FEBRUARY 5, 2023 15:53
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Theatre
 
Actress Meirav Gruber, the 'Advertisement' (photo credit: HABIMAH NATIONAL THEATER)
Actress Meirav Gruber, the 'Advertisement'
(photo credit: HABIMAH NATIONAL THEATER)

The meaning of love and friendship, the challenges of life in a world that could feel far away in time and space but nonetheless has important messages to contemporary Israel. In February, Israel’s National Theatre Habima will stage a play by beloved Italian author Natalia Ginzburg (1916-1991), with the support of the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Written in 1969, “The advertisement” focuses on three characters, Elena, Teresa and Lorenzo. 

Elena, a young and innocent student, seeks a room to rent and finds an ad in the newspaper that leads her to Teresa's apartment. She does not know yet that the turn of events will change her life. The landlord recently separated from her husband, Lorenzo, who moved on with his life, while Teresa is still grieving her loss. Yet, he comes back to visit her, and the drama elevates.

'The Advertisement' (Credit: HABIMAH NATIONAL THEATER)'The Advertisement' (Credit: HABIMAH NATIONAL THEATER)

"And to think that I came here by chance, because of an ad in the newspaper! If I hadn't read the newspaper that day, I'd never have met Teresa," says Elena in the Second Act.

A surprising and humorous drama with an Italian ambiance, fluctuating between crying and laughing, the play was first produced by the National Theater in London and directed by Sir Laurence Olivier and by the Piccolo Theatre in Milan, directed by Giorgio Strehler. It was also adapted to a movie, directed by Luchino Visconti.

At Habima, the main role is going to be played by actress Meirav Gruber, who is making her comeback to the national theatre stage after 20 years.

Ginzburg’s books have all become very popular in Israel.

"The Advertisement" is included in the collection "Where is My Hat?" published by the New Library in 2021 and edited by Tel Aviv University’s Prof. Menakhem Perry.

“Many years ago, in December 1987, I boldly persuaded Natalia Ginzburg to choose us – a new literary series headed by myself, at the time a young and ambitious editor and investigator – over a well-established publishing house which offered her a much bigger advance,” Perry said, recalling how he explained to the author that they were planning to translate all her work over the years and to make it “part of the blood flow of the Israeli literary world.”

“She agreed, we kept our word, and today Ginzburg is considered in Israel as one of the best writers of the 20th century,” Perry said.

The professor highlighted the quality of Ginzburg’s plays.

“When I read her plays – funny and heartbreaking at the same time, all centring on the loneliness of lost and unexperienced women and the imperviousness of men deprived of self-conscious –  I saw them as wonderful dialogical long stories (novellas), completely adequate to reading, but at the same time, I hoped they would catch the attention of some theater,” he said, praising Habima’s director Dr Roy Horovitz for recognising the potential of the Italian author’s work.

“This is a wonderful demonstration of Ginzburg's status in the Israeli literary culture, and hopefully more of her plays will find their way to the stage from now on,” Perry concluded.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags theater culture habima 365 Days
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by