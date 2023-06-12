LIVE: Israeli Fashion and Music Showcased in Vietnam

JOIN US: Monday, 12 June • 5 PM Israel Time • 10 AM EST

The Israeli style is well known as innovative and creative, and this week it has been the center of attention in Vietnam. Whether fashion or music, the Embassy of Israel in Hanoi was committed to present the latest Israeli trends on and off the runway.

Guitarist Anton Dmitriev and Singer Julia Garnits from Israel rocked Hanoi performing at the Israeli Independence Day Event and starring in a live concert on the backdrop of a Hanoi Lake organized by the Embassy of Israel. The electro Indie-pop duo known as "Ice Hokku" performed in Vietnam, following their tour of Europe.

This was their first time playing in South East Asia and so it is only fitting that they had a Vietnamese rock band as an opening act.

"This year Israel and Vietnam celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations and 30 years of culture exchange,” said Israel Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Meir. “We are delighted to see there was such an interest in the young and hip music Ice Hokku brought to Vietnam. This is also a testament for the Vietnamese interest to discover new sounds and cultures. We are happy to expose the audience to Fashion and Music from Israel".

Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN HANOI

Ice Hokku

Ice Hokku grew up on Western music and draw inspiration from the authenticity of Israel and the Middle East. The Israeli live-looping artists use a mix of guitars, synthesizers, drum machines, and voice layers that create a unique musical experience. In Vietnam, the duo also presented Israeli art while performing in front of 350 dignitaries from Vietnam and foreign diplomats.

In addition, during the Israel Independence Day event organized by the embassy they wore the designs of Liza Gardu, a contemporary Israeli artist and designer that incorporates Hebrew text and art in her outfits.

Israel on Trend - Israeli Fashion and Music Showcased in Vietnam (Credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN HANOI)

That was not the only Israeli fashion in the spotlight in Hanoi. This year, the Independence day event organized by the embassy was dedicated to "75 years of innovation". The initiative also covered innovation in fashion, showcasing the work of two prominent Israeli designers, Danit Peleg and Kobi Levi.

Peleg is a pioneer in 3D printed fashion, that believes that advancements in this printing tech could revolutionize fashion design and the manufacturing processes.

Recognized as one of Europe’s Top 50 Women in Tech by Forbes, Peleg has exhibited her creations in museums and galleries around the world. Her 3D printed dress was the centerpiece in the "75 years of innovation" Independence Day showcase.

Levi is a prominent shoe designer from Israel. His quirky shoes have been a staple among Hollywood celebrities in music videos, including stars such as Lady Gaga and Fergie. Levi’s two unique designs of Banana Shoes and Chewing Gum Heels drew a lot of attention at the Israeli Independence Day in Hanoi. In addition, his footwear is going to be strut down the runway of the upcoming International Fashion Week of Vietnam, where he is set to to represent Israel.

The event and its different elements were met with excitement by the Vietnamese audience, feeding a growing interest for more encounters with modern Israeli music and innovative fashion trends in the Asian Capital.