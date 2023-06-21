The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel and Latvia sign new memorandum on cultural cooperation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 21, 2023 16:02
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World
 
At the press conference in honor of the show "In the Tunnel" of the Gesher Theater (photo credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)
At the press conference in honor of the show "In the Tunnel" of the Gesher Theater
Israel and Latvia closed a new agreement in the fields of culture, sports, education and science in May. The document was signed by Nurit Tinari, head of the Cultural Relations division at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Zane Vāgnere, the Latviam Deputy State Secretary for Media, Social Integration, International Relations and EU Policy.

"Signing a three-year plan in the field of culture has political meaning because the agreement brings together two governments and financial meaning because they agree to allocate a budget to promote mutual activities,” said Tinari. “In addition, it highlights the importance of looking at the future because it strengthens the ties between the two countries in the fields of culture and education.”

R to L: Sintija Siliņa Ministry of Culture, Juris Žuravļovs (MFA), Zane Vagnere (Head of Latvian delegation), Nurit Tinari (Head of Israeli delegation), Israeli Ambassador Sharon Rappaport Palgi, deputy ambassador Gal Rudich, cultural attache Marika Piņķe (Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affair) R to L: Sintija Siliņa Ministry of Culture, Juris Žuravļovs (MFA), Zane Vagnere (Head of Latvian delegation), Nurit Tinari (Head of Israeli delegation), Israeli Ambassador Sharon Rappaport Palgi, deputy ambassador Gal Rudich, cultural attache Marika Piņķe (Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affair)

The agreement was signed at the iconic library of the Latvian National Museum of Art.

The purpose of the intergovernmental cooperation program is to promote bilateral cooperation in the sectors covered by the document, to contribute to the development of relations between the two nations and to promote awareness of their history and culture, especially among young people.

The initiative also aims to foster direct cooperation between institutions and cultural organizations to promote exchanges in the fields of music, theater, visual arts, design, cinema and dance.

The signing ceremony was planned so that it took place during a week that also saw the Israeli theater Gesher visit Latvia amid the celebrations of Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Gesher staged two plays in the renowned Dailes Theater in Riga, in cooperation with the Embassy of Israel headed by Ambassador Sharon Rappaport-Palgi, the Latvian Ministry of Culture and with Jalija Ločmele, Chair of the “ART Forte" company.

“In the Tunnel,” the first play staged by the company, is a contemporary political satire that takes place inside a terrorist tunnel on the Gaza-Israel border. Written by the in-house dramaturge of Gesher, the author, Roy Chen, it speaks about issues such as communication between human beings and lack thereof, and how political decisions are made.

Chen, Gesher’s Director General Lena Kreindlin and actors Mickey Leon, Ido Mosari, and Anatoly Belyy all attended the press conference ahead of the performance.

The piece was performed in Hebrew with subtitles in English and Latvian.

The Gesher Theater also staged “Don't Look Back,” based on the play "Eurydice" by Jean Anouilh, in what it is described as a freestyle, sensual, ironic adaptation of the ancient Greek myth.

Roi Chen with the Gesher actors of the play “In the tunnel” (Credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)Roi Chen with the Gesher actors of the play “In the tunnel” (Credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

“Don't Look Back” was presented in Russian with subtitles in Latvian and English. Although since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the use of the Russian language is considered controversial in Latvia, Kreindlin explained that this allowed actors who left Russia the possibility to continue acting in the framework provided by the theater.

Both plays were very well attended and in light of their success, Gesher is planning on bringing its production of Anna Karenina in Latvia next year.

Chen also held a masterclass at the Latvian Academy of Culture.

After performing in Riga, Gesher staged the play "Don't Look Back" in Estonia as well.

