The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

The musical worlds of Darya Mosenzon – from classical music to the sounds of Morocco and Algeria

LIVE: Israeli pianist Darya Mosenzon in conversation with Yotam Ziv.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 5, 2023 13:39
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World
 
Darya Mosenzon (photo credit: RONEN GOLDMAN)
Darya Mosenzon
(photo credit: RONEN GOLDMAN)

JOIN US: Monday, 12 June • 5 PM Israel Time • 10 AM EST

Tel Aviv-based pianist Darya Mosenzon began her career as a classical pianist, but today is best- known for her unique interpretations of Moroccan and Algerian music. In a one-on-one interview with jazz journalist and radio host Yotam Ziv, presented by the Cultural Diplomacy Bureau of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Jerusalem Post, Mosenzon explains her musical beginnings as a five-year-old, from her interest in classical music following in the footsteps of her maternal grandmother, a classical pianist, to jazz, and her eventual pursuit of Moroccan and Algerian music, for which she is best-known today.

“I still play classical music to this day, [but] a lot of things that were missing for me where I was, I found in the North African music that I play today," says Mosenzon. "I feel very blessed to have come into a musical space where I feel the audience is very generous: they are very open-hearted and very open-minded. There’s a lot of freedom for the performer and of course for me as a composer as well”.

She studied North African music for several years with teachers in Israel and Morocco, including Elad Levi, Omri Mor, Mehdi Chaachoo, and Amin Chaachoo, and says that the North African style of music allows greater freedom of expression to performers and composers.

Mosenzon's trio at Beit Avi Chai, featuring renowned Moroccan singer Raymonde el Bidaouia Credit: Nikolai Busygin / Courtesy Bet Avi Chai)Mosenzon's trio at Beit Avi Chai, featuring renowned Moroccan singer Raymonde el Bidaouia Credit: Nikolai Busygin / Courtesy Bet Avi Chai)

Mosenzon recently returned from Morocco, where she performed her combination of traditional music translated into solo piano and her own original music, which has been influenced by North African music and the music of her youth, including both classical and jazz music.

Festival in Morocco (Credit: Soufiane Bouhali, Association Essaouira Morgador)Festival in Morocco (Credit: Soufiane Bouhali, Association Essaouira Morgador)
Credit: Nikolai Busygin / Courtesy Bet Avi ChaiCredit: Nikolai Busygin / Courtesy Bet Avi Chai

She explains that North African music places the audience within the musical experience together with the performer. “The audience takes part in the music,” she says. “It’s a wonderful experience of making music together.”

“When one plays classical music, usually they’re not asked about their background as much as I am when I play North African music. That is, if a pianist of Moroccan origin would choose to play Chopin, that would be considered just a normal thing, because Chopin is an amazing composer and it’s obvious to everyone that anyone should want to play his music. I think the opposite should be obvious as well.”

Mosenzon’s debut trio album will be released this fall and will feature five tracks, four of which consist of original music, and a fifth that is an ancient Moroccan tune. Originally sung with lyrics in Hebrew and Arabic, the album version will be Mosenzon's own arrangement for piano and percussion.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by