“Good Morning Tel Aviv” documentary screened in Rome

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JANUARY 22, 2023 18:52
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Cinema & Television
 
“Good Morning Tel Aviv” screenshot (photo credit: Archivio Luce Cinecittà)
“Good Morning Tel Aviv” screenshot
(photo credit: Archivio Luce Cinecittà)

After its successful debut at the Rome Film Fest, “Good Morning Tel Aviv,” the documentary written and directed by Giovanna Gagliardo, is being screened at select theatres in Italy, in the presence of the director during January.

“Good Morning Tel Aviv” tells the visual story of 24 hours in Israel’s high-tech capital, the most secular and cosmopolitan city in the Middle East, and features interviews with Ron Huldai, the mayor of Tel Aviv, economists, architects, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, artists and writers.

Italian film director and screenwriter Gagliardo decided to make a documentary about the city after a visit to Israel four years ago. The film depicts Tel Aviv as a young, inventive and creative city and raises important issues such as the city’s future and its high cost of living.

Israel’s cultural attaché in Italy, Dr. Maya Katzir, said, “I am very happy about the collaboration with the historic Cinecittà Studios, a leading name in the world of international cinema, and especially for the wonderful initiative of the director, Giovanna Gagliardo to visit and fall in love with Tel Aviv. “Good Morning Tel Aviv” shows a different and fresh side of Israel – young, alive, funny, diverse, critical and ironic. An Israel which also has a city like Tel Aviv, next to the better-known Jerusalem. These two cities, side by side, and many other cities, make up the complete puzzle called Israel.”

Tags Israel italy israeli movie documentary
