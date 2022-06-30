Israelis performing ‘on the Fringe’ in Sweden

Amit Oddes and Jonathan David will be performing at the Tranås Fringe International Arts Festival that will be held in Tranås, Sweden, July 2-9. The festival is known as one of the most important and well-known fringe festivals in the world, and includes a week of international performances and theatre, concerts, dance and mixed media Fringe Festivals support independent performers and artists while creating opportunities for diverse communities to experience boundary-pushing theatre and live performance at affordable rates.

Oddes and David are students at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, and their appearance at the festival is jointly supported by the school and the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm.