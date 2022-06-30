The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israelis performing ‘on the Fringe’ in Sweden

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 22:39
Tranas at the Fringe 2022

Amit Oddes and Jonathan David will be performing at the Tranås Fringe International Arts Festival that will be held in Tranås, Sweden, July 2-9. The festival is known as one of the most important and well-known fringe festivals in the world, and includes a week of international performances and theatre, concerts, dance and mixed media Fringe Festivals support independent performers and artists while creating opportunities for diverse communities to experience boundary-pushing theatre and live performance at affordable rates.

Oddes and David are students at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, and their appearance at the festival is jointly supported by the school and the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm.

