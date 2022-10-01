The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Israeli Embassy in Belgium supports dance collaboration between Belgian and Israeli dance studios

Collaboration was created for Project 1/2/3, which is taking place at the Suzanne Dellal Centre.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
OCTOBER 1, 2022 13:31
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Suzanne Dellal team (photo credit: ASYA SKORIK)
Suzanne Dellal team
(photo credit: ASYA SKORIK)

1|2|3 is an annual choreographic development program for emerging Israeli choreographers that supports the creation of new works. The one-year program consists of three phases – Solo, Duet, and Trio. Each stage ends with a performance, and outstanding artists selected by an artistic panel are offered professional opportunities. Ten artists are chosen to begin the program. After each phase, the choreographers are narrowed down until only three remain.

The program provides tools for developing new identities of language and imagination for the participants and serves as a platform for their creation. In addition, it strengthens ties between artists from different disciplines and serves as a springboard for international connections.

The Suzanne Dellal Centre provides practical, educational and professional resources, in which the artists participate in master classes and mentoring sessions with performing arts professionals from Israel and abroad.

The final night of the solo phase of the program took place in August as part of the Tel Aviv Dance Festival. Thierry Smits, the gifted manager and choreographer at Brussels-based Studio Thor, was in attendance and was part of the team of judges that selected the winners. The outstanding artists – Avshalom Latucha and Ophir Kunesch, selected by Thierry, were awarded a two-week residency program at the THOR studio in Brussels and received a 1,000 euro residency scholarship.

The Israeli cultural attache, Noi Shaked Danieli said: “The Embassy awaits the arrival of the winners to Belgium and is delighted to support this special project. This significant collaboration opens the door to future artistic partnerships between Israeli and Belgian institutions that we hope will increase in the future.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture dance suzanne dellal belgium
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by