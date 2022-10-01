1|2|3 is an annual choreographic development program for emerging Israeli choreographers that supports the creation of new works. The one-year program consists of three phases – Solo, Duet, and Trio. Each stage ends with a performance, and outstanding artists selected by an artistic panel are offered professional opportunities. Ten artists are chosen to begin the program. After each phase, the choreographers are narrowed down until only three remain.

The program provides tools for developing new identities of language and imagination for the participants and serves as a platform for their creation. In addition, it strengthens ties between artists from different disciplines and serves as a springboard for international connections.

The Suzanne Dellal Centre provides practical, educational and professional resources, in which the artists participate in master classes and mentoring sessions with performing arts professionals from Israel and abroad.

The final night of the solo phase of the program took place in August as part of the Tel Aviv Dance Festival. Thierry Smits, the gifted manager and choreographer at Brussels-based Studio Thor, was in attendance and was part of the team of judges that selected the winners. The outstanding artists – Avshalom Latucha and Ophir Kunesch, selected by Thierry, were awarded a two-week residency program at the THOR studio in Brussels and received a 1,000 euro residency scholarship.

The Israeli cultural attache, Noi Shaked Danieli said: “The Embassy awaits the arrival of the winners to Belgium and is delighted to support this special project. This significant collaboration opens the door to future artistic partnerships between Israeli and Belgian institutions that we hope will increase in the future.”