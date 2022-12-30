The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert

Israeli dancers bring their art to iconic Italian piazzas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
DECEMBER 30, 2022 22:13
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Gil Kerer and Lotem Regev (photo credit: ANDREA MACCHIA)
Gil Kerer and Lotem Regev
(photo credit: ANDREA MACCHIA)

Several Israeli artist took part in different Italian dancing festivals in the fall, bringing their unique styles to historic Italian piazzas, with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Rome.

Gil Kerer and Lotem Regev performed at the Festival Danza Urbana in Bologna, the Ammutinamenti Festival in Ravenna and the “Città delle 100 Scale” Festival in Potenza.

Kerer began his professional way in dance in the Kibbutz Contemporary dance Company and at Vertigo Dance Company. From 2014 work as independent choreographer, performing and touring with his pieces, in Israel and abroad, whilst giving artists workshops to diverse audiences. Lotem Regev is an Israeli-Hungarian choreographer and performer, who has worked with the Gothenburg Operans Danskompani, Batsheva Ensemble and Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company (KCDC).

Gil Kerer and Lotem Regev (Credit: Dario Bonazza)Gil Kerer and Lotem Regev (Credit: Dario Bonazza)

Their duet piece "Concerto for Mandolin and Strings in C Major by Vivaldi”, which they performed in Italy, received several awards in Israel and abroad.

“We gather our own tenderness, stand steady and strong, and dance to the sounds of the mandolin and strings, returning to a primary experience of dancing with humility and joy,” Keren explains. “This choreography is a sort of adult, youthful, childish dance: music and dance as a celebration, as a space of freedom, of simplicity, of virtuosity, of intimacy and friendship.”

Gil Kerer (Credit: Liron Weissman)Gil Kerer (Credit: Liron Weissman)

In addition, Sahar Damoni, an Arab dancer from the Galilee, and Tel Aviv-based choreographer Michael (Misha) Getman participated in the HangartFest in Pesaro.

Damoni performed her work “Eat banana and drink pills,” focusing on the issue of abortion among single Arab women. Getman offered the world premier of his show “First things,” developed in cooperation with HangartFest.

“The two first connected last year when Michael offered a shorter version of the same piece with the assistance of the Israeli Embassy in Rome,” said Dr. Maya Katzir, the cultural attache at the embassy. Following his performance, he was invited by the director of the festival for a residency during which he expanded and extended the piece performed in Pesaro.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture dance italy festival modern
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by