Israeli dancers bring their art to iconic Italian piazzas

Several Israeli artist took part in different Italian dancing festivals in the fall, bringing their unique styles to historic Italian piazzas, with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Rome.

Gil Kerer and Lotem Regev performed at the Festival Danza Urbana in Bologna, the Ammutinamenti Festival in Ravenna and the “Città delle 100 Scale” Festival in Potenza.

Kerer began his professional way in dance in the Kibbutz Contemporary dance Company and at Vertigo Dance Company. From 2014 work as independent choreographer, performing and touring with his pieces, in Israel and abroad, whilst giving artists workshops to diverse audiences. Lotem Regev is an Israeli-Hungarian choreographer and performer, who has worked with the Gothenburg Operans Danskompani, Batsheva Ensemble and Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company (KCDC).

Gil Kerer and Lotem Regev (Credit: Dario Bonazza)

Their duet piece "Concerto for Mandolin and Strings in C Major by Vivaldi”, which they performed in Italy, received several awards in Israel and abroad.

“We gather our own tenderness, stand steady and strong, and dance to the sounds of the mandolin and strings, returning to a primary experience of dancing with humility and joy,” Keren explains. “This choreography is a sort of adult, youthful, childish dance: music and dance as a celebration, as a space of freedom, of simplicity, of virtuosity, of intimacy and friendship.”

Gil Kerer (Credit: Liron Weissman)

In addition, Sahar Damoni, an Arab dancer from the Galilee, and Tel Aviv-based choreographer Michael (Misha) Getman participated in the HangartFest in Pesaro.

Damoni performed her work “Eat banana and drink pills,” focusing on the issue of abortion among single Arab women. Getman offered the world premier of his show “First things,” developed in cooperation with HangartFest.

“The two first connected last year when Michael offered a shorter version of the same piece with the assistance of the Israeli Embassy in Rome,” said Dr. Maya Katzir, the cultural attache at the embassy. Following his performance, he was invited by the director of the festival for a residency during which he expanded and extended the piece performed in Pesaro.”