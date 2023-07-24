The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israeli Dance Troupe Batsheva's "Momo" Show Sells Out in Portugal

The launch event of the concert tour commenced with a grand reception held at the main concert hall in Lisbon.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 24, 2023 10:23
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Dance
 
Ohad Naharin’s ‘MOMO.’ (photo credit: Natalie Michaelson/Andrea Guermani)
Ohad Naharin’s ‘MOMO.’
(photo credit: Natalie Michaelson/Andrea Guermani)

In a remarkable showcase of Israeli culture, the renowned Batsheva Dance Troupe embarked on a tour in Portugal with their captivating show "Momo," receiving overwhelming acclaim and selling out all five performances well in advance. This success was made possible with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Portugal, which facilitated the troupe's visit and fostered cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The launch event of the concert tour commenced with a grand reception held at the main concert hall in Lisbon. Distinguished guests including Israel's ambassador to Portugal, Dor Shapira, the Portuguese Minister of Culture, the Speaker of the Portuguese Parliament, as well as senior parliamentarians, diplomats, and other esteemed figures, gathered to celebrate the occasion. The presence of these influential individuals underscored the significance of the cultural exchange and the shared appreciation for the performing arts.

The Batsheva Dance company with the Israeli ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira. (Credit: COURTESY FOREIGN MINISTRY)The Batsheva Dance company with the Israeli ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira. (Credit: COURTESY FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Ambassador Dor Shapira expressed gratitude to the Alamada Festival for their collaboration, enabling the success of the magnificent event and thanked the Bat Sheva troupe for the opportunity to present the best of Israeli culture to the world. “Dance, as an expressive language, has the power to bridge gaps and facilitate dialogue between people of different backgrounds.” The ambassador emphasized the commitment to strengthening ties and initiating collaborations in the cultural realm, further deepening the bond between Israel and Portugal.

The performances of Batsheva's "Momo" took place in both Porto and Lisbon, captivating audiences and exposing the Portuguese spectators to the richness of Israeli dance culture.

The show, choreographed by Ohad Naharin in collaboration with Ariel Cohen, featured a quartet of men embodying a macho masculinity juxtaposed with seven dancers who presented individuality transcending traditional gender representations. The carefully curated soundtrack, predominantly featuring Laurie Anderson's album "Landfall" with the Kronos Quartet, enhanced the emotional ambience, creating a magnetic experience for all in attendance. The new piece was created in full collaboration with the company's dancers.

Naharin states: "Over the years, I have learned to give the dancers space in the creative process and to enjoy the abundant imagination, passion and talents they bring to the process and the piece. I enjoy the opportunity to explore new territories, to surprise myself, the dancers, and the work that is slowly taking shape before us."

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by