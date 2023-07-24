Israeli Dance Troupe Batsheva's "Momo" Show Sells Out in Portugal

In a remarkable showcase of Israeli culture, the renowned Batsheva Dance Troupe embarked on a tour in Portugal with their captivating show "Momo," receiving overwhelming acclaim and selling out all five performances well in advance. This success was made possible with the support of the Embassy of Israel in Portugal, which facilitated the troupe's visit and fostered cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The launch event of the concert tour commenced with a grand reception held at the main concert hall in Lisbon. Distinguished guests including Israel's ambassador to Portugal, Dor Shapira, the Portuguese Minister of Culture, the Speaker of the Portuguese Parliament, as well as senior parliamentarians, diplomats, and other esteemed figures, gathered to celebrate the occasion. The presence of these influential individuals underscored the significance of the cultural exchange and the shared appreciation for the performing arts.

The Batsheva Dance company with the Israeli ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira. (Credit: COURTESY FOREIGN MINISTRY)

Ambassador Dor Shapira expressed gratitude to the Alamada Festival for their collaboration, enabling the success of the magnificent event and thanked the Bat Sheva troupe for the opportunity to present the best of Israeli culture to the world. “Dance, as an expressive language, has the power to bridge gaps and facilitate dialogue between people of different backgrounds.” The ambassador emphasized the commitment to strengthening ties and initiating collaborations in the cultural realm, further deepening the bond between Israel and Portugal.

The performances of Batsheva's "Momo" took place in both Porto and Lisbon, captivating audiences and exposing the Portuguese spectators to the richness of Israeli dance culture.

The show, choreographed by Ohad Naharin in collaboration with Ariel Cohen, featured a quartet of men embodying a macho masculinity juxtaposed with seven dancers who presented individuality transcending traditional gender representations. The carefully curated soundtrack, predominantly featuring Laurie Anderson's album "Landfall" with the Kronos Quartet, enhanced the emotional ambience, creating a magnetic experience for all in attendance. The new piece was created in full collaboration with the company's dancers.

Naharin states: "Over the years, I have learned to give the dancers space in the creative process and to enjoy the abundant imagination, passion and talents they bring to the process and the piece. I enjoy the opportunity to explore new territories, to surprise myself, the dancers, and the work that is slowly taking shape before us."