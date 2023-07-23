The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli and Ukrainian illustrators unite in the exhibition "In the Eye of the Storm"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 23, 2023 13:23
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Literature
 
(photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Ukraine)
A captivating exhibition titled "In the Eye of the Storm" opened in Kyiv on June 22, thanks to the initiative of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine. The exhibition, part of the renowned "Arsenal of Books" book fair held annually in the heart of Kyiv, showcased the artistic talents of six Israeli and six Ukrainian children's book illustrators.

Among the esteemed guests who visited the fair were President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, who took the time to appreciate the Israeli exhibition amidst their busy schedule.

The core message of the exhibition was clear: children's books serve as a refuge, a safe haven amidst the storm, for many children in both Israel and Ukraine. In times of uncertainty and adversity, these books provide solace and comfort, accompanying children on their journey through challenging times, even during moments of alarm.

"In the Eye of the Storm" not only delighted visitors with its enchanting illustrations but also conveyed a profound message of resilience and solidarity.

The opening of the exhibition was officiated by Deputy Ambassador Liron Finkelstein, who emphasized the importance of nurturing the creative spirit of children and promoting cultural exchange between Israel and Ukraine.

The collaboration between Israeli and Ukrainian illustrators showcased the power of art to transcend boundaries and unite people through storytelling and imagination.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


