Under the Same Sky – Israeli Poetry in Turkish

By HANNAH BROWN
 
JUNE 2, 2022 13:18
Under the same sun, poetry book (photo credit: COURTESY)
A collaboration between the Helicon Society for the Advancement of Poetry in Israel and the Istanbul Festival was completed this spring with the publication of Under the Same Sky, a collection of Israeli poetry in Turkish. The Hebrew version of the anthology was published in Israel about two years ago and the Turkish edition, which shares the same cover image, is now being distributed in public libraries and stores in Turkey.  The poets whose work appears in both anthologies participated in multiple translation workshops in Israel and Turkey.

The Helicon Society for the Advancement of Poetry in Israel is a non-profit organization that was jointly founded in 1990 by the poet Amir Or, Helicon’s chief editor and artistic director, and by Irit Sela. Helicon is a poetry journal, a poetry press, a training center for young poets, a producer of poetry performances, an initiator of interactive ventures between poetry and the other arts, a promoter of communication and sharing among poets writing in the various languages of Israel – Hebrew, Arabic, English, Russian and more – and an importer of poetry from the world into Israel and an exporter of Israeli poetry to the world.

