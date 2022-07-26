The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Etgar Keret stars at Czech Book World

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 26, 2022 18:30
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Literature & Poetry
 
ETGAR KERET (photo credit: Lilelle Sand)
ETGAR KERET
(photo credit: Lilelle Sand)

Etgar Keret, the popular Israeli writer known for his short stories, graphic novels, and scriptwriting for film and television, was a guest at the 27th annual Book World Prague, held June 9-12 in the Czech capital at the Prague Exhibition Grounds. Book World is an international book fair and literary festival and is the biggest celebration of books in the Czech Republic. This year’s fair hosted a record 54,000 visitors over the four-day program.

Czech Book World (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)Czech Book World (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Prague)

The Israeli Embassy in Prague assisted in bringing Etgar Keret to the book fair, where he lectured, gave a book reading, and signed his books. The Embassy also arranged for Karet to host a popular Czech TV program.

Karet is especially popular among the younger generation of Israeli readers, and he has received international acclaim for his work, which has been published in The New York Times, Le Monde, The New Yorker, The Guardian, The Paris Review and Zoetrope, among others. More than 40 short movies have been based on his stories, one of which won the American MTV Prize.

Etgar Keret in Prague (Credit: Book World Prague, 2022)Etgar Keret in Prague (Credit: Book World Prague, 2022)

Keret’s short story collection “Missing Kissinger” is among the most significant literary works in Hebrew. Several of his books are also available in Czech translation, most recently his book of short stories, “Fly Already.”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags Hebrew culture prague writer books etgar keret
