Prolific writer, playwright and translator Roy Chen arrived in Italy in September 2022 on the occasion of the publication of the Italian translation of his most recent book, “Souls” (Anime, Neshamot), which was published in Italian by Giuntina. Chen, who also serves as the in-house dramatist of the Gesher Theater, received significant exposure at the important literature festival held in Pordenone, a small town near Venice.

In addition to participating in the festival, Chen presented his book at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, in Rome and the city of Rovereto. Israel’s cultural attaché in Italy, Dr. Maya Katzir, helped ensure his successful visit and organized meetings with the public and the media.

The book “Souls” is a rich and virtuoso novel that moves effortlessly between genres and periods of history, yet stays deeply inspired by the Jewish roots of its author, who aspires to see himself as a citizen of the world, and sometimes even succeeds.

Anime, Roy Chen (Credit: Giuntina publishing house)