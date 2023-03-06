Israeli poet celebrates the power of freedom in El Salvador

Israeli poet Diti Ronen participated in the poetry festival “Amada Libertad” (“beloved freedom”) in El Salvador last November with the support of the local Israeli Embassy.

The festival, which celebrated its ninth edition, attracted artists from several countries including Mexico, Italy, India, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

Ronen’s poetry showcased content related to Jewish and Israeli history.

Israeli poet Diti Ronen in El Salvador (Credit: Israeli Embassy in El Salvador)

Born in Tel Aviv, Ronen is a poet as well as a theatre and arts policy researcher. Her poetry books, which include “Une maison fissure de poems” (French and Hebrew), littlebird (English and Hebrew), Inner Moon, and Notebook, have been translated in more than ten languages. In addition, she teaches Cultural Policy and Arts Managment at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

On her way to the festival, Ronen also stopped in Guatemala. During the festival, all poets offered readings of their works multiple times a day in different locations. The Israeli artist enjoyed a very warm reception both from her colleagues and from the public.