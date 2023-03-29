The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli publishing house wins “Oscar of cookbooks” in Paris

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 29, 2023 19:00
Ofer Vardi (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)
Ofer Vardi
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN PARIS)

Israeli publishing house Lunchbox won the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Award, also dubbed as “the Oscar of Cookbooks” at the World Cookbook Fair in Paris in November 2021.

LunchBox is a publishing house that creates cookbooks and culinary content, whose clients include individuals, public institutions, and private firms. Their vision is to create books that document not only recipes but also stories of people, places, cultures, and eras, brought to life through food. The publishing house was founded in Tel Aviv in 2009 by journalist and entrepreneur Ofer Vardi. In 2017 Moshe Heller joined the publishing house as a co-owner.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau. Every year, the Gourmand Awards screen tens of thousands of books from over 200 countries and the ceremony awarding the prizes takes place in a different location, with a focus on its local culinary tradition.

“It's not every day that you win the title of "the best cookbook publisher in the world" - and today it happened to us, Lunchbox Publishing, at the Gourmand Awards ("the Oscars of cookbooks"),” Vardi wrote on Facebook. “We are so excited!!”

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture food France paris books
