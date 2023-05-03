The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli cinema takes center stage in Boston

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MAY 3, 2023 14:49
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Movies & Series
 
AMBASSADOR Meron Reuben presenting “America” (photo credit: Consulate General of Israel to New England)
AMBASSADOR Meron Reuben presenting “America”
(photo credit: Consulate General of Israel to New England)

Israeli cinema took center stage in Massachusetts in March with the fifth edition of the Boston Israeli Film Festival. The initiative, presented by Boston Jewish Film in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel to New England, The Fine Family Foundation and other sponsors, brought the best movies from the Land of Milk and Honey to Greater Boston audiences.

“We are proud to collaborate with Boston Jewish film again and support the 5th Israeli Film Festival, providing Boston audiences with the opportunity to experience the richness and success of Israeli cinema,” said Ambassador Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England.

Hundreds of cinema-lovers attended the screenings.

This year’s festival featured a combination of in-person and virtual events, as well as live conversations with filmmakers and special guests. The lineup included 12 films, ranging from documentaries to narratives to shorts, that showcase the diversity and complexity of Israeli society and culture.

The festival opened at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, with the screenings of the riveting documentary “The Artist’s Daughter, Oil on Canvas”, and the Massachusetts premiere of audience favorite “Valeria Is Getting Married”, followed by Q&A’s with respective filmmakers Margarita Linton and Michal Vinik, and an in-person conversation with Israeli film critic Avner Shavit - all moderated by BJF’s Artistic Director Lisa Gossels.

“America”, writer/director, Ofir Raul Graizer. Credit - Consulate General of Israel to New England“America”, writer/director, Ofir Raul Graizer. Credit - Consulate General of Israel to New England

The closing night took place at Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, presenting the Massachusetts premiere of the award-winning film “America”, starring Michael Moshobov, followed by a live in-person conversation with its writer/director, Ofir Raul Graizer.

Other festival highlights included the online screening of critically acclaimed dark comedy “Concerned Citizen”, followed by a Q&A with Writer/Director Idan Haguel, moderated by Amir Tadmor, Head of Cultural Affairs for the Consulate General of Israel to New England; and the Boston premiere of Tomer Heymann’s new documentary, “I Am Not”, at West Newton Cinema.

“We were encouraged by the greater availability and variety of Israeli films post pandemic, and will continue to showcase the best in Israeli Cinema at Boston Jewish Film throughout the year, and at the next BIFF,” said Boston Jewish Film’s Executive Director Susan K. Adler.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


