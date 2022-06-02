The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium

Musicians from Israel and Turkey unite for Remotely Close

By HANNAH BROWN
 
JUNE 2, 2022 12:34
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Remotely Close, a collaborative music album featuring 14 musicians from Istanbul and Tel Aviv, was released recently and is available on many digital platforms. Kutiman, Liraz, Boom Pam and Uzi Navon are among the Israeli artists who wrote seven songs in different genres on the album.

The album was produced by Elazar Zinvel, the Israel cultural attaché in Istanbul, along with HOOD Base in Istanbul and Nuweiba Records and Art Israel from Tel Aviv. A limited vinyl edition is planned for later this year.

Turkish artists who participated include Elif Caglar, Cagri Sertel, and Kemal Esen. Israeli and Turkish musicians perform together on each track.

The exciting collaboration features a number of styles, including electronic, rock, jazz, Middle Eastern and more. The musicians have been brought closer by their collaboration and the producers hope that audiences will be, too.  



Tags Israel Turkey culture music diplomacy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by