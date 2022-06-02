The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli Embassy in Spain Celebrates Independence Day with a Raanana Symphonette Concert

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 2, 2022 12:54
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: Emanuel Calbo Roiz)
(photo credit: Emanuel Calbo Roiz)

The Israeli Ambassador to Spain, Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon, celebrated Independence Day with a concert by the Raanana Symphonette featuring Spanish musicians, while leading chefs from both countries prepared culinary creations to the sounds of the music.

At a festive event in one of the beautiful halls in Madrid held on Wednesday evening of Israel Independence Day, the Israeli Embassy in Spain celebrated with the Raanana Symphonette. The concert, with the participation of members of the Raanana Symphony and Spanish musicians, connected classical, Spanish and Israeli music with culinary works created by leading chefs from both countries, inspired by the musical works.

Chef Yogev Yaros, who founded the Mel and Michelle restaurant, created a culinary work inspired by the song  “Erev Shel Shoshanim” (An Evening of Roses), which was prepared at the same time as the musical composition was played on stage by Raanana Symphonette  musicians. As part of the ‘When the Chef met the Orchestra’ project, which was promoted by Orit Fogel Shafran, CEO of the  Raanana Symphonette, the chef, and photographer Dan Lev, the culinary works created by the chefs who were inspired by the classic compositions were documented.

Israeli chefs Naifa Mula, Asaf Sari, Moshiko Gamliel, Matan Abrams and Tomer Tal were joined by two leading Spanish chefs, Chef Pablo Fernandez Rios who created a dish inspired by De Paella - Spanish Dance # 1 from the opera "Life is short", and Chef Manuel Berganza who created a dish inspired by the Concierto de Aranjuez - Chapter Two (Adagio).

(credit: DAN LEV) (credit: DAN LEV)

The Israeli Ambassador to Spain, Dr. Rodica Radian-Gordon, who opened the event, noted the mutual inspiration between the cultures of the two countries and the contribution of the Raanana Symphonette in creating the fusion of art, gastronomy and classical music. "In 2021, we celebrated the first 35 years of diplomatic relations between Spain and Israel, as well as the 1,000th anniversary of the birth of Solomon Ibn Gabirol, one of the great creators of the Jewish Golden Age in Spain," said Ambassador Dr. Radian-Gordon. The Spanish Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Osli Orch, also took part in the event, which was  held at the Platea Hall in Madrid.

Raanana Symphonette CEO Orit Fogel Shafran said: "The Raanana Symphonette Orchestra places special emphasis on the musical heritage that the Jewish people  have brought to Israel from all over the world. "Spain, of course, is a shining star in this noble cultural fabric.”

"The cultural-artistic language of Colorfood connected quite naturally with the musical works of the wonderful Raanana Symphony Orchestra," said chef and photographer Dan Lev. "Together we created sounds, tastes, moments, tools, people and inspiration, new and exciting works."



