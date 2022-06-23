The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli Consulate in San Francisco hosts Eurovision Song Contest Gala

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 23, 2022 18:33
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
San Francisco calling - Michael Ben David

The Israeli Consulate in San Francisco initiated and produced a special event, bringing together seven additional consulates – Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland and Australia – to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest which took place at the same time in Turin, Italy.

The song and dance party, held on May 12, 2022, during the Eurovision contest, drew a diverse and progressive crowd of more than 200 guests who celebrated the creativity, diversity and music from these countries. As such, many well-known Israeli songs were played and celebrated, such as “Diva” by Dana International, “Toy” by Netta Barzilai and “Hallelujah” by Gali Atari, all previous winners of the Eurovision Song Contest

During the party, the representatives of the eight consulates shared trivia facts about the contest, and the artists who performed in the Eurovision this year sent their greetings to the San Francisco community through short videos played on stage. Michael Ben David, the Israeli contestant of 2022, sent his message as well, applauding  this “celebration of freedom and music.” Indeed, this party was an opportunity to share the values of pluralism and inclusion that Israel’s culture promotes to a broader audience.

San Francisco Calling event (Credit: Consulate General of Israel San Francisco)San Francisco Calling event (Credit: Consulate General of Israel San Francisco)

The party was also a reminder of the importance of peace and international collaboration as the guests were encouraged to support Ukraine by donating to organizations such as UNHCR and ICRC.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags israeli songs dana international Eurovision san francisco Netta Barzilai
