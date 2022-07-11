The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod tours Morocco

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 11, 2022 16:00
Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod (photo credit: MIKE EDRI)
Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod
(photo credit: MIKE EDRI)

The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra – Ashdod performed two concerts in Morocco at the end of March 2022 in collaboration with the Moroccan Association of Andalusian Music. This was the orchestra’s first performance since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the countries in December 2020.

The first concert of the Orchestra was held at the Mohammed V National Theater in Rabat, its capital. Many distinguished dignitaries were in attendance, including the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in Rabat, Eyal David, the Secretary-General of the Moroccan Ministry of Culture, along with many Moroccan VIPs and foreign diplomats. The orchestra played both traditional Israeli and Moroccan songs. One particularly moving moment occurred at the outset of the evening, with the playing of the Israeli and Moroccan national anthems.

The impressive performance by the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod, conducted by Grand Maestro Mohamed Briouel, greatly enriched the event.

"This beautiful evening was a celebration of Muslim-Jewish Andalusian music. It proved us once again that music, culture and art are the best bridges that connects between our peoples. I'm sure that it's just the beginning and that we'll see more and more musical and cultural exchanges and collaborations between our countries, Israel and Morocco" – said Mr. David, Israel's Deputy Head of Mission.

The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra – Ashdod, founded in 1994, won the Israeli Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 and is a cultural bridge between Israel and the Arab countries. The Orchestra tries to spread the musical heritage created during the Golden Age of Jewish culture in Spain.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


