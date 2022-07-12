 Jerusalem and Moscow – A musical celebration of East and West

On October 18, 2021, a festive concert was held celebrating the 30th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between Israel and Russia. The concert, entitled “East-West: The crossroads of cultures,” was presented at Tsaritsyno Palace, the historic palace of Catherine the Great. Among the guests were foreign ambassadors, diplomatic staff and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The concert was broadcast live on several online platforms, including the federal website of the Russian Ministry of Culture, and was seen by a quarter of a million viewers. The Jerusalem Orchestra East & West, conducted by Tom Cohen, performed for the first time in Russia, together with the New Tchaikovsky Orchestra, and staged a fascinating show, to great applause, inspired by the anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

“Today, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between Israel and Russia,” said Alexander Ben Zvi, Ambassador of Israel to the Russian Federation.

“This unique musical celebration introduces the Russian audience to a new facet of familiar music. The joint work of the Jerusalem East-West Orchestra and the New Tchaikovsky Orchestra created a one-time repertoire of multicultural music conducted by Tom Cohen.

“Culture connects people, and music accompanies relations between countries as a timeless soundtrack. It is a great joy to hear the special music from the Israeli melting pot performed by Russians and Israelis against the backdrop of the majesty of the Tsaritsyno Palace,” he added.