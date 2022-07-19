The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
 Israel Independence day festivities in Poland assist in fundraising for Ukraine

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 19, 2022 15:32
Fundraising for Ukraine event (photo credit: Katarzyna Rainka)
The Israeli Embassy in Poland and the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine marked Israel’s 74th Independence Day with a fundraising event on behalf of Ukraine. The event combined a traditional Independence Day reception with a celebration of Israeli culture, music and photography, and was intended to raise funds for the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine. The hospital is in Kyiv and has been treating children and youth throughout the war.

An exhibition of the work of Israeli photographer Rabia Basha, who documented the Kochav Meir hospital established by the Israeli government on Ukrainian territory, Poland’s support for Ukraine, and Ukrainian cities during the war, was shown at the event. This exhibition will be presented in the Knesset in its complete format.

The highlight of the event was a performance by the Israeli Yogev Shetrit Trio. The performance combined traditional North African and Andalusian music from Shetrit’s Moroccan heritage, along with contemporary Jewish, Mediterranean and world jazz music, receiving praise from the audience.

Israeli Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Yaakov Livneh and The Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky (Credit: Katarzyna Rainka)Israeli Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Yaakov Livneh and The Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky (Credit: Katarzyna Rainka)

Israeli Ambassador to Poland, Dr. Yaakov Livneh, spoke about the rebirth of Israel after the Holocaust, Israeli aid to Ukraine through the fundraising event for the hospital, and the importance of continuing to promote Israel-Poland relations.

The Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, praised the cooperation between the countries in promoting aid to Ukraine, and detailed Israel’s humanitarian relief efforts.  

Yogev Shetrit Trio (Credit: Katarzyna Rainka)Yogev Shetrit Trio (Credit: Katarzyna Rainka)
Tags Israel culture music poland ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
