Achinoam Nini performs at ISDG Conference held in Rome

Achinoam Nini – also known as Noa – the renowned Israeli singer, songwriter and human rights activist, performed at a special event in Rome, hosted by Yael Rubinstein, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Agencies in Rome, honoring young Israeli students who created projects addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Three years ago, before the onset of the pandemic, Ambassador Rubinstein and the Israeli Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome, launched a unique program and competition – the Israel Sustainable Development Goals (ISDG), together with the Education Ministry and KKL-JNF. The purpose of the program was to associate young Israelis with international efforts to reach the UN Sustainable Development Goals and provide them with the skills and tools to deal with current and future challenges.

Students in grades 7-12 proposed various projects, addressing at least one of the UN’s sustainable development goals, and produced solutions to challenges in a particular country of their choice. After a two-year delay due to the global pandemic, Ambassador Rubenstein was delighted to host the winners in Rome and invite them to present their winning project to an audience of Ambassadors from all around the world and senior officials from UN agencies. The event was held on June 29 at the Plenary Hall of FAO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Achinoam Nini (Credit: RONEN ACKERMAN)

Noa, who is a goodwill ambassador to FAO, performed her famous Song “Life is beautiful” together with the students. She complimented them on their outstanding presentations, which made her proud as an Israeli and as a human in this world. The young scientists and entrepreneurs gave everyone hope through their ideas, efforts and persistence for a more sustainable future.