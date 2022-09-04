The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The Israeli jazz singer Daphna Levy performed at Bansko Jazz Festival

Last month, the Israeli singer Daphna Levy took over the stage of the famous Bansko Jazz Festival and fascinated the audience with her incredible performance together with her band.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 15:40
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
The Israeli jazz singer Daphna Levy

The 25th edition of the prestigious Bulgarian music forum -  took place from August 6 to 13 where hundreds of people enjoyed a superb festival program with a rich palette of stylistic diversity. Bansko’s central square welcomed some of the world-class jazz singers from Brazil, the USA, Hungary, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Israel and Ukraine, as well as many young Bulgarian talents.

On August 9, the Israeli singer Daphna Levy took over the stage of the festival and fascinated the audience with her incredible performance together with Tamir Miller (piano) and Assaf Sirkis (drums) from Israel, Ventsi Blagoev (trumpet) and Mikhail Ivanov (double bass and bass guitar) from Bulgaria.

Descending from a cantor lineage and a member of the Levy ancient tribe of spiritually elated musicians, Daphna grew up with a deep passion for music. She performed at many jazz clubs, including Smoke in NYC, The Baked Potato in L.A. and throughout the years, she has appeared at various festivals and concert halls in Europe and North America. She has been the lead singer with Hed Big Band for two decades. For Daphna jazz is like Tao - a route created while walking. It's a way of feeling connected with people; a journey of self expression.

The Israeli jazz singer Daphna Levy at Bansko Jazz Festival (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Sofia)The Israeli jazz singer Daphna Levy at Bansko Jazz Festival (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Sofia)

Daphna's visit to Bulgaria was not a coincidence, in an interview she shares that all her musical teachers and mentors have Bulgarian roots.

Daphna is also a composer and experienced vocal jazz teacher. During the master class organized in Bansko, she and Tamir Miller shared their knowledge and skills with young Bulgarian musicians.

A culinary demonstration was also organized within the event, in which Mrs. Vered Elron, spouse of Ambassador Yoram Elron, and the Deputy Chief of Mission, Mrs. Naama Levy, prepared the traditional Israeli dish - sabich for the guests of the event. Among the other guests, the mayor of Bansko and his deputy enjoyed the delicious food. 

R to L: The director of the festival, the deputy mayor of Bansko - Sashka Vachkova, Dafna Levy, Vared Elron the culinary event restaurant manager, the mayor of Bansko - Ivan Kadev (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Sofia)R to L: The director of the festival, the deputy mayor of Bansko - Sashka Vachkova, Dafna Levy, Vared Elron the culinary event restaurant manager, the mayor of Bansko - Ivan Kadev (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Sofia)
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


