Ehud Banai show solds-out in Oslo

Israeli singer and songwriter Ehud Banai performed a sold-out concert in Oslo on Tuesday, June 7. Banai headed the four-piece band as lead singer and guitarist, along with a trio of three younger musicians who played the bass, piano and drums.

The queue for the concert began to form outside long before the show. Once the doors opened, people scrambled for front-row seats in the 400-seat auditorium. The audience was diverse, consisting of Norwegians and out-of-towners who enjoy live, international music, members of the Jewish community, and Israeli expatriates living in and around Oslo.

Following a standing ovation Banai and the band received after taking the stage, an informal, intimate and jovial presence quickly filled the auditorium. In between sets, Banai told stories and jokes in both English and Hebrew, with the audience responding with roars of laughter and applause. Many in the audience were familiar with his songs and sang along word by word. A few women even danced spontaneously in the aisles, leading others to join in the celebration. In addition, many concertgoers sat and watched with their phones in hand, later uploading their videos and photos onto social media platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat.

Ehud, the band, and the audience were delighted with the evening. Israel has a lot to offer in the world of international music, and Norway is ready for concerts once again.

