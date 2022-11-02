The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 

Yemen Blues lights up Latvia

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 14:51
(photo credit: Porta Festival and Agris Prieditis)
(photo credit: Porta Festival and Agris Prieditis)

 

Yemen Blues, a  world music ensemble that combines Yemenite music with funk, blues and jazz, performed at the Porta International World Music Festival held in Latvia this past August.

Yemen Blues was founded by Ravid Kahalani and Omer Avital in 2010.

Since 1999, the Porta Festival has been promoting world music in Latvia, inviting musicians from various countries and continents to perform in Riga and other Latvian cities, skillfully combining the traditional and the modern, the authentic and the untamed. Six music groups from seven different countries and five national cuisines were represented at the Porta Festival at the Ethnographic Open-Air Museum of Latvia on August 20.

(credit: Porta Festival and Agris Prieditis) (credit: Porta Festival and Agris Prieditis)

Yemen Blues brought new age music to Latvia from Israel, combining Yemeni, West African, blues, funk and jazz rhythms, together with vocals reminiscent of ancient Arabic chants. The ensemble was warmly welcomed by the crowd and was the highlight of the festival.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary, the Porta International World Music Festival has become a well-known and recognized European festival. This year’s gathering featured concerts from six music groups from seven different countries and five different national cuisines.

  

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags latvia jazz festival Blues
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by