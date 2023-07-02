The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Cultural events in Munich spring 2023

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 2, 2023 11:35
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
Zohar Fadlon, Ring »Metal Rebellion«, 2015, Aluminium (photo credit: Liat Elbling)
Zohar Fadlon, Ring »Metal Rebellion«, 2015, Aluminium
(photo credit: Liat Elbling)

Exhibitions

The exhibition |” There is still life” featuring works by the renowned Jewish painter Samuel Beck opened on April 25 at the Jewish Museum in Munich. The exhibition sheds light on the life of the artist who was born in Vilna, survived the Holocaust, and showed his talent for painting from an early age. The exhibition will be on display until the end of October.

Also in April, “Sagsoget. Alloy. Legierung,” an exhibition of the Department of Jewelry and Fashion at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, opened at the Pinakothek der Moderne Museum. The collection attempts to trace the spirit – the “specific alloy” – of Bezalel jewelry, created in recent years by students and graduates of the Department of Jewelry and Fashion. The exhibition will be on display until the end of July 

Film

 As part of the International Film Festival - Internationale Filmfestspiele Karlsruhe, “Fine,” directed by Maya Yadlin and “One last wish,” directed by Galia Ozman, were screened.

Music 

On the 18th and 19th, the Guy Mintus Trio performed at the A-Trane club in Berlin with music from the album “A Gershwin Playground.”

On April 7, renowned Israeli jazz pianist Hila Kulik performed at the ZigZag Club in Berlin with the release of her debut album “More Than a Change.” The album is an impressive testimony of piano skills of the highest level influenced by swing, classical harmonies and Middle Eastern rhythms.

Eyal El Wahab’s innovative musical project ­­– music which comes from Yemenite roots, was performed in early April in Munich, Nuremberg and Berlin. The band brings original works inspired by the golden age of music in Aden, Yemen. Eyal Wahab plays many instruments, and several years ago, he began using his skills as a carpenter to create musical instruments from discarded objects.

On April 29, a ‘Tel Aviv’ party was held at the Lounge & G3 club in Munich, celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary. DJs Tzachi Suzanna and Anna Helta came especially from Tel Aviv and performed for the first time in Munich.

Dance

In April, Israeli choreographer Yaron Shamir presented the dance piece “Home” together with the ensemble of young dancers in Chemnitz. Also in that month, the  Kamea Dance Company performed “The Passion of Mattheus 2727” in Hanover. Israeli choreographer Tamir Gintz conducted an interfaith and intercultural production. Against the background of his Jewish origins, he deals with the text of Christianity, thus reflecting a new perspective on the biblical text.

In late April, Sofe & Sound by Lee Meir was performed at the Radialsystem in Berlin. Six performers move to a rhythm that starts and stops again and again. In the percussion game of dance, gestures, voice and objects, they resist and follow the attraction of harmony, the desire for synchronicity and the temptation to “surrender to the groove.”

In mid-April, the new dance production “History was Written by the Losers: Hoedown Showdown” by Tamar Lamm and David Keren was staged at DOCK11 in Berlin in collaboration with the esteemed choreographer and dancer Tilman O’Donnell, which explores how history is created and preserved. The title of the play is based on the cliché that history is written by the winners. The losers are trying to come to terms with the fact that they will never enter the history books.

On the 5th and 6th of the month, Israeli dancer and choreographer Tzofit Simon performed her intimate solo, Passable, not Presentable, inspired by Shulamit Firestone’s biography, in Munich. In 1970, at the age of 25, Shulamit Firestone published The Dialectic of Sex, which is still considered a fundamental feminist work. Inspired by Firestone’s biography, choreographer and dancer Scout Simone solo pursues the effects that political and private conflicts can have on femininity. Economic and psychological oppression is translated into the language of dance movement.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


