The Israeli Embassy hosted a reception on the occasion of Israel's 75th Independence Day at the Maxxi Museum in Rome, where an Israeli art exhibition initiated by the Embassy's Cultural Attaché, Dr. Maya Katzir, which opened in March, is currently on display. The reception took place during the visit of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to Rome, who participated in the event and delivered remarks.

The President of the Italian Senate, Ignazio La Russa, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli, and Israeli Ambassador Alon Bar also addressed the more than 750 guests in attendance.

An impressive representation of the Italian political elite participated in the reception, including the President of the Senate and five ministers. Among the participants were Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida (brother-in-law of Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni), Minister of Labor Marina Calderone, Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, Minister responsible for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani, Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Cirielli, heads of the secret services, the Deputy Chief of Staff and almost all members of the General Staff Forum, General Del Col of the National Security Council in the Office of the President, and other leading officials. Representatives of leading companies, directors of cultural festivals, heads of the Jewish community, editors of major media outlets, journalists, representatives of the diplomatic community, and other embassy contacts participated in the event.

The event was broadcast live on two national TV channels, RAI2 and Sky 24 News, on the Radicale Radio's Internet platform, and was also covered in other media. The level of representation at the event and the fact that it was broadcast live on news channels reflects the special treatment Israel has been enjoying in Italy.