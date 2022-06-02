Yehuda Poliker in Yom Hashoa - Berlin

This year, the Israeli Embassy in Berlin commemorated International Holocaust Memorial Day (Yom HaShoah) at the official Memorial Center in Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp, which is located 22 kilometers north of Berlin.

Among the guests were the Prime Minister of Brandenburg, the President of the Brandenburg Police, the Vice President of the Federal German Criminal Police, and various heads of the Jewish community. Headed by current Chargé d'affaires Aaron Sagui, the Israeli Embassy was fully represented by its diplomatic and local staff.

A moving moment in the ceremony included a performance by renowned Israeli composer and singer, Yehuda Poliker, the son of Sara and Jacko, Holocaust survivors from the Saloniki Jewish community. Poliker’s album, 'Ash and Dust,’ released in 1988, is considered one of the masterpieces of Israeli music and holds claim to being the first music album to address the traumatic wounds of Holocaust survivors and help them deal with the scars left by World War II.