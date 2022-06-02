The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium

Orly Portal’s “Fakarouni” premieres at Tuscan dance festival

By DR. MAYA KATZIR
 
JUNE 2, 2022 12:57
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Performing arts
 
SCENES FROM Orly Portal’s newest work ‘Fakarouni.’ (photo credit: Lorenzo Bianchini)
SCENES FROM Orly Portal’s newest work ‘Fakarouni.’
(photo credit: Lorenzo Bianchini)

The Israeli Embassy in Italy organized a series of dance performances all over the country last year and one of the most memorable was the world premiere of Orly Portal’s” Fakarouni,” which was staged at the DAP Festival, Danza in Arte in Pietrasanta della Verisiliana in Tuscany and was presented as part of the International Dance Exposure organized by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

“Fakarouni,” or “Remember Me,” was created during Portal’s residency at the Suzanne Dellal Centre of Dance and Theatre. It features a musical encounter between a group of dancers and the voice of the legendary Egyptian singer and musician Umm Kulthum and takes the audience through an intense journey that illuminates the intersections between Western and Eastern dance traditions. Umm Kulthum was a woman who flouted convention in a male-dominated world and became an international cultural icon of artistic beauty and female empowerment. The dancers’ bodies form a sensual tribute to and dialogue with the haunting entreaties of Umm Kulthum’s feminine, lyrical voice through Portal’s unique choreographic language. The piece raises questions about the nature of cultural conventions surrounding sex roles and the sometimes sexualized, often adversarial relationships between man and women, as well as celebrating love and devotion.  

Portal is a dancer, choreographer, dance teacher, voice and movement therapist, as wekk as a folklore explorer and the developer of a distinct dance language based on the creation of movement from deep release, incorporating elements of belly dance, modern contemporary dance, contact improvisation and Feldenkrais.”Fakarouni” received rave reviews and has been recognized as one of her most important works. 

For more information: Fakarouni



Tags Israel culture arts dance italy diplomacy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by