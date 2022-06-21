The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 

Romanian Art Safari Fair highlights work of Israeli-Romanian artist Marcel Janco

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 14:19
Ambassador of Israel David Saranga at Art Safari fair (photo credit: Israeli embassy in Bucharest)
Ambassador of Israel David Saranga at Art Safari fair
(photo credit: Israeli embassy in Bucharest)

The ninth Art Safari, which opened on May 12 in Bucharest, features a major retrospective exhibition of the works of Marcel Janco (1895-1984), the renowned Romanian and Israeli visual artist, architect and art theorist. Art Safari is the largest art fair held in România and is one of the most prestigious art fairs held in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Janco exhibit, created through an initiative of the Israeli embassy in Bucharest, showcases the work that he created in Romania and Israel. Janco emigrated to Israel in 1941, where he spent the remainder of his life until his death in 1984. More than a hundred works are included in the exhibition, many of them brought from Israel, but others culled from private collectors, museums and galleries. The exhibition will be on view until August 7.

Janco began his professional career as an architect and, together with his brother Jules, designed over 40 buildings. Janco was responsible for designing many prestigious projects in Bucharest, including the city’s central swimming pool, the largest swimming pool in Europe at the time, which was completed in just 25 days in 1929. 

Ambassador of Israel David Saranga at the Marcel Janco exhibition (Credit: Israeli Embassy in BucharestAmbassador of Israel David Saranga at the Marcel Janco exhibition (Credit: Israeli Embassy in Bucharest

Janco co-founded the Dada art movement of the early twentieth century. The Janco exhibition includes 100 works from the Janco Dada Museum in Ein Hod, private collectors, museums and galleries in Romania. 

The exhibition focuses both on the architectural aspect of Janco’s work and the way he looked at the landscape in Romania and Israel.  The exhibition presents works from his teenage years, along with those he painted at the end of his life.  It presents themes that were beloved by Janco, such as female nudity and portraits, abstract and realistic works, all in his unique style and with the intense color that characterized him throughout his life.

Art Safari Romania (Israeli Embassy in Romania)Art Safari Romania (Israeli Embassy in Romania)

 Ambassador of Israel David Saranga said, “We are proud of this collaboration through which the Romanian public can discover or rediscover Marcel Janco. Janco, together with other avant-garde Jewish artists, represents a living bridge between our peoples.” 

The Art Safari runs until August 7. 

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags museum romania architecture art Exhibition
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by