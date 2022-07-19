The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
China-Israel Youth Innovation Photography Exhibition in Guangzhou

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 19, 2022 03:08
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Israel, the China-Israel Youth Innovation Photography Exhibition opened on June 30 in Guangzhou Library.

The exhibition, which will last for one month, is jointly hosted by the Guangdong Foreign Affairs Office and the Consulate General of Israel in Guangzhou and was undertaken by Guangzhou High School of Fine Arts and Israel Hugim High School in Haifa.

Through their photographs, students from both schools are showcasing the development of science and technology in their hometowns and providing insights on innovation. The two schools have forged a sister school relationship through the exhibit and will jointly promote educational exchanges.

“As bilateral relations progress stably, Guangdong will continue to deepen partnerships with Israel in innovation, economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges, further advance the friendship and mutual understanding, work to ensure more fruitful outcomes for our cooperation, and contribute new chapters to the bilateral friendship,” said Qian Hongjie, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Guangdong Province at the opening ceremony.

“Israel and Guangdong have the most special relationship, as we have the same weather and similar energies that we pull into our lives,” said Peleg Lewi, Consul General of Israel in Guangzhou.

Mentioning the China-Israel Bio-industry Investment Fund on Guangzhou International Bio Island and the Guangdong Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Shantou as examples, Lewi pointed out that the exhibition will enable young people from opposite sides of the continents to understand the importance of innovation to creativity.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture photography China innovation Exhibition
