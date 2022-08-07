The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel and Mexico celebrate seventy years of diplomatic relations

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
AUGUST 7, 2022 13:17
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
Mariachi Jerusalem Band (photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)
On July 6, Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Mexico. The date was marked by a “fiesta” (festive event) held in collaboration with the Mexican Embassy in Israel. At the fiesta, the Ministry introduced an exhibition of historical photographs and hosted a Mariachi band composed of Israeli artists that played traditional Mexican music.

Minister of Tourism Yoel Razvozov, MK Inbar Bezek, chair of the Israel-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Mexican Ambassador to Israel delivered remarks at the event. Set against the backdrop of the Mexican mariachi music and drinks (margarita and tequila) and delicacies (tortillas and guacamole), the guests witnessed the cutting of a ribbon as the official inauguration of the exhibition, which consists of 70 historical photographs, one photo for each year of relations, which will be displayed at the Foreign Affairs Ministry for three weeks. The exhibition will then be transferred to the Hebrew University and to other locations in the country.

Jonathan Peled. Deputy Director General for Latin America at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel: "Israel and Mexico enjoy close relations and cooperation in diverse fields. Our two countries share an ancient historical and cultural heritage and common values and interests.

This friendship is reflected both in the vast cultural exchange and in the strong economic relationship between us. As former Ambassador to Mexico I had the privilege of living in Mexico and feeling the great human warmth and affinity of Mexican society with that of Israel"

Parallel to the inauguration of the exhibition in Israel, the exhibition was also introduced in Mexico by the Israeli Embassy. There, too, the exhibition will be displayed as part of the festivities at several locations throughout the country.  

The event was one of dozens of cultural activities that will take place in both countries over the coming year. Within this same framework, the “Mexican Film Week” opened the day after, in three cinematheques around the country, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags Tourism culture music cinema mexico
