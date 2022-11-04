The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural dedicated in Carcavelos

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 17:44
Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural (photo credit: Embassy of Israel in Portugal)
Celebrating the friendship between Portugal and Israel this past summer, the Embassy of Israel in Portugal invited renowned Israeli artist Rami Meiri to create the Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural. Rami Meiri is one of Israel’s first graffiti artists and has designed colorful, large-scale street art in Israel. He specializes in a number of graffiti techniques, including brush, charcoal and spray. His work is more realistic than most graffiti or street art, depicting real-life scenarios and characters.

This joint initiative between the Embassy of Israel, the Cascais City Hall and the Parish Council of Carcavelos and Parede, with the participation of children from SOS Villages, the world’s largest non-governmental organization focused on supporting children without parental care and families at risk, signifies the bonds of friendship that unite Portugal and Israel, through closer collaboration with local communities. 

Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Portugal)Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Portugal)

On September 2nd, the Embassy of Israel inaugurated the Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural with all those who worked to make this project come true. Also in attendance were the Secretary of State for Social Security, Dr. Gabriel Bastos, the Mayor of Cascais, Dr. Carlos Carreiras,  the Israeli Ambassador in Portugal, Dor Shapira, and Filipe Carnall from the Board of Aldeias SOS.

Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural. (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Portugal)Israel-Portugal Friendship Mural. (Credit: Embassy of Israel in Portugal)
This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


